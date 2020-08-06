Ageas completed on Wednesday 5 August 2020 the share buy-back programme announced on 7 August 2019. Between 19 August 2019 and 5 August 2020, Ageas has bought back 4,926,363 shares corresponding to 2.53% of the total shares outstanding and totalling EUR 200 million.



The 1,334,047 shares bought back until 31 December 2019 within the 2019-2020 programme, were cancelled following the decision of the General meeting of shareholders held on 20 May 2020. Ageas currently holds the 3,592,316 shares bought back since 31 December 2019 as treasury shares, taking into account deducted shares used for senior management share-plans. Together with other treasury shares held by Ageas, the total number of shares now owned amounts to 3.90% of shares issued.

The overview of the completed share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 03-08-2020 7,500 242,663 32.36 31.86 32.85 04-08-2020 7,500 252,719 33.70 33.47 33.90 05-08-2020 6,977 235,347 33.73 33.32 34.06 Total 21,977 730,729 33.25 31.86 34.06

The final transactions in the period 3-08-2020 until 05-08-2020 are the following:

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

