CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced it has regained full global rights to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize its ocular medicines, including EDIT-101 for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10, which were previously shared within a strategic research and development alliance with Allergan, which has since been acquired by AbbVie. Editas Medicine and AbbVie have terminated the original agreement and entered into a new agreement.



“Allergan has been an excellent partner in helping advance EDIT-101 and our pipeline of gene editing medicines for people living with serious ocular diseases,” said Cynthia Collins, Chief Executive Officer, Editas Medicine. “We are pleased to regain full operating control of our ocular programs, including EDIT-101, the first in vivo CRISPR medicine to be administered to patients, and we look forward to developing and commercializing these transformative ocular medicines.”

Collins continued, “We are currently focused on advancing EDIT-101 with dosing resumed in the Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE clinical trial. We remain on track to complete dosing of the adult low-dose cohort and to dose at least one patient of the adult mid-dose cohort by the end of this year. We look forward to sharing additional updates from BRILLIANCE clinical trial and other medicines in development in our ocular program later this year.”

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Editas Medicine.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

About EDIT-101

EDIT-101 is a CRISPR-based experimental medicine under investigation for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10). EDIT-101 is administered via a subretinal injection using the proprietary Staphylococcus aureus Cas9 (SaCas9) enzyme, which can be packaged in a single adeno-associated virus (AAV) to deliver the gene editing machinery to photoreceptor cells. EDIT-101 is the first in vivo CRISPR medicine administered to humans.

