Ageas reports on interim results

Solid 6 months result supported by strong second quarter

Contrasting Covid-19 impact on Life and Non-Life results

Solvency and cash position remain strong

Net Result Six months Group net result stood at EUR 791 million and includes the gain on the FRESH transactions of EUR 332 million.

stood at and includes the gain on the FRESH transactions of EUR 332 million. Net result in Non-Life grew significantly to EUR 181 million thanks to a strong performance across all segments and supported by a positive impact from the Covid-19 lockdown measures compensating for the impact of the adverse weather in February.

grew significantly to thanks to a strong performance across all segments and supported by a positive impact from the Covid-19 lockdown measures compensating for the impact of the adverse weather in February. Life net result of EUR 310 million affected by Covid-19 related impact on the investment result

net result of affected by Covid-19 related impact on the investment result Second quarter Group net result stood at EUR 339 million thanks to the excellent Non-Life result more than compensating for the lower result in Life Inflows Six months Group inflows (at 100%) down 5% to EUR 20 billion , despite a strong recovery in Asia in the second quarter

(at 100%) down 5% to , despite a strong recovery in Asia in the second quarter Life inflows (at 100%) down 6% to EUR 16.5 billion due to reduced bancassurance activity in Belgium and Continental Europe

inflows (at 100%) down 6% to due to reduced bancassurance activity in Belgium and Continental Europe Non-Life inflows (at 100%) were up 3 % at EUR 3.5 billion

inflows (at 100%) were up 3 % at Second quarter Group inflows (at 100%) more or less stable at EUR 8 billion Operating

Performance Combined ratio at 91.7% supported by lower claims frequency

supported by lower claims frequency Operating Margin Guaranteed at 75 bps due to the absense of realisation of capital gains

due to the absense of realisation of capital gains Operating Margin Unit-Linked at 28 bps Balance Sheet Shareholders’ equity at EUR 11.4 billion or EUR 61.09 per share

or EUR 61.09 per share Group Solvency II ageas ratio at 192% including the negative impact of the tender on the FRESH securities.

ratio at including the negative impact of the tender on the FRESH securities. General Account Total Liquid Assets at EUR 1.5 billion , of which EUR 0.4 billion is ring-fenced for the Fortis settlement

, of which EUR 0.4 billion is ring-fenced for the Fortis settlement Life Technical Liabilities excluding shadow accounting of the consolidated entities at 30 June 2020 decreased by 2% compared to end 2019 to EUR 72.4 billion

A complete overview of the figures can be viewed on the Ageas website.

Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release

Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: “The very good results of the second quarter, at the worst moment of the economic and social crisis caused by the pandemic, show the resilience of our economic model that benefits from geographical and product diversification and prudent management of our balance sheet. We have also maintained a high and stable solvency ratio and more than satisfying liquidity. Without material negative impact from the financial markets in the coming months, we feel confident we will be able to achieve a result close to our initial guidance, excluding the positive one off impact from the FRESH operation. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact our lives and our economies, we also remain committed to backing local initiatives that support those in need and to funding the search for a medical treatment against the virus. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank all our employees for their hard work and continuous support in these unique and challenging times.”





Attachment