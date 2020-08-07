GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Video Quality Solutions .



“GL’s Video Quality Test Solution provides the flexibility of performing automated tests supporting Video Conferencing between two Video Agents running on Android devices or Windows/Linux systems. The Video Conference solution is fully configurable by the user with outputs including Video and Audio MOS,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering in GL Communications.

He further added, “GL offers GLNetTest app along with the GL VAC (Video Application Controller) which is installed on any off the shelf Android mobile device, thus supporting both video and data testing from the mobile device. The GL Video Conference test solution tests video between any two devices (Android, Windows, Linux), while allowing the user to specify the exact Video parameters and returning Video and Audio MOS along with a variety of Video metrics. The GL NetTest supports Data testing from the mobile device including the following tests, TCP, UDP, HTTP, VoIP, FTP, DNS, SMS, and Video Simulation. In addition the GL VQuad ™ application supports fully automated testing of the Video and Data test solutions using the VQuad™ scripting.”

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.



Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com