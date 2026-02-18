GL Communications Delivers Unified Telecom Test Solutions Across 5G, IP, Optical and TDM Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and monitoring solutions, highlighted its comprehensive portfolio of telecom test, monitoring, and analysis solutions designed to support networks from 5G to fiber, IP to TDM, and lab to live deployments. GL’s unified platform enables engineers to validate performance, troubleshoot issues, and optimize service quality across wireless, Ethernet, fiber optics, TDM, and analog networks.

GL Communications Inc. is a leading provider of end-to-end telecommunications test solutions, serving service providers, network equipment manufacturers, enterprises, data centers, and government organizations worldwide. As network speeds, complexity, and traffic volumes continue to grow, GL’s solutions deliver the accuracy, scalability, and automation required to ensure reliable network operations.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, stated, “Modern networks demand comprehensive visibility and precise validation across multiple technologies. GL’s integrated test and monitoring solutions help engineers confidently assess performance—from high-speed Ethernet and IP networks to wireless, optical transport, and mission-critical voice systems—using a single, proven platform.”

High-Speed Ethernet and IP Network Testing

GL’s Ethernet/IP Testing Solutions support standards-based compliance testing, including RFC 2544, ITU-T Y.1564, and RFC 6349, with wirespeed traffic generation up to 100 Gbps. These solutions provide real-time measurement of throughput, latency, jitter, frame loss, and bit error rate, along with high-density multi-port configurations, centralized device management, and automation using Python and REST APIs.

Lossless Packet Capture and Analysis at Scale

To address complex troubleshooting and compliance requirements, GL offers High-Speed Capture Solutions capable of lossless capture up to 400 Gbps. Advanced hardware filtering, nanosecond timestamping, secure multi-user web access, long-duration NVMe-based recording, and export to PCAP/PCAPNG formats enable deep forensic analysis and accurate root-cause identification.

Scalable IP Traffic Generation for Real-World Validation

GL’s IP Traffic Generator solutions allow engineers to simulate thousands of concurrent flows and sessions, supporting IPv4/IPv6, TCP/UDP, VLAN, MPLS, and QoS. Flexible traffic profiles enable functional, stress, and performance testing for high-speed Ethernet and IP networks.

Wireless and VoIP Testing — From 3G to 5G

In Wireless and VoIP Test Solutions, GL supports SIP, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G network testing with large-scale call and session emulation, voice, video, and data QoS and QoE analysis, real-time listening and recording, KPI reporting, and script-based automation. These capabilities ensure scalable validation of mobile and IP-based voice networks while maintaining consistent quality assurance.

SONET, SDH, and Optical Transport Testing

For transport-layer infrastructures, GL delivers comprehensive SONET/SDH Solutions and optical transport testing solutions supporting OC-3 through OC-192 and STM-1 through STM-64 BERT. The platform enables channelized and unchannelized T1 and E1 testing, Packet over SONET and ATM capture and analysis, as well as delay, impairment, and raw error testing. These solutions provide precise validation for metro and core backbone networks operating in hybrid IP and optical transport environments.

Voice, Video, and Data Quality Assessment

Quality is ultimately defined by user experience. GL’s QoS and QoE solutions provide objective voice quality scoring using POLQA and PESQ algorithms, automated drive and walk testing with GPS integration, centralized reporting with trend analysis, and end-to-end validation across devices, applications and networks. Advanced analytics including delay measurements, signal and noise analysis, audio dropout detection, and key call performance metrics enable operators to translate network data into actionable service-quality insights.

TDM and PSTN Network Testing — Mission Critical Infrastructure

TDM and PSTN networks continue to power essential voice and signaling services across carrier, regulatory, and enterprise environments. GL provides extensive testing support for T1 and E1, T3 and E3, and analog 2-wire and 4-wire voice systems. The solutions support protocols such as SS7, ISDN, GSM, MAP, CAMEL, FXO, and FXS, along with signaling analysis, tone and digit verification, fax and modem testing, non-intrusive monitoring, replay, and large-scale load testing. These capabilities test operation of circuit-switched infrastructures that remain mission critical.

Over 35 Years of Telecom Industry Leadership

With more than 35 years of experience, GL Communications Inc. has delivered proven, field-tested solutions to government agencies, service providers, OEMs, and enterprises worldwide. The company is recognized for its broad technology coverage, customer-centric approach, expert support from telecom specialists, and scalable platforms that adapt to evolving network requirements.

GL Communications continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable, future-ready solutions to test, monitor, analyze and automate today’s complex networks.

