GL Communications Expands High-Speed Packet Capture Capabilities

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider of network testing solutions, announced comprehensive capabilities in its PacketScanPX™ Packet Capture and Analysis platform, enabling engineers to perform hardware-assisted wirespeed packet capture, deep protocol analysis, and service-quality validation across complex multi-service IP networks using a single integrated solution.

Modern networks carry dense mixtures of signaling, voice, video and wireless traffic across high-speed Ethernet interfaces. Traditional software-only analyzers experience packet drops under heavy traffic conditions, making accurate root-cause analysis difficult during troubleshooting and interoperability validation. Reliable packet-level visibility across signaling procedures and media performance remains essential for maintaining operational reliability and ensuring service-quality compliance across multi-vendor network environments.

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GL’s PacketScanPX™ platform addresses these requirements by combining the deep protocol intelligence of PacketScan™ with the hardware-assisted wirespeed capture and filtering capabilities of PacketExpert™ hardware platforms, enabling engineers to capture traffic accurately, isolate signaling failures efficiently, and validate service performance across high-throughput IP infrastructures.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, stated, “Modern IP networks transport multiple service types simultaneously across high-speed interfaces, making accurate packet capture and protocol visibility essential for effective troubleshooting and validation. PacketScanPX™ enables engineers to perform wirespeed packet capture with nanosecond-level timing accuracy. The platform improves troubleshooting efficiency across complex multi-vendor telecom environments.”

The platform includes hardware-assisted packet capture supporting up to 3 Gbps wirespeed with simultaneous bidirectional monitoring and nanosecond-accurate timestamping, enabling precise event correlation across signaling and media streams during troubleshooting and performance validation workflows. The solution supports selective hardware-level filtering using MAC, VLAN, IP, TCP/UDP, MPLS, frame-size, and offset-based filtering, with support for up to 16 hardware filters per port, helping reduce trace size and accelerate analysis. Captured traces can be exported in PCAP and PCAPNG formats for extended offline analysis.

For signaling and media analysis environments, the platform supports protocol visibility across LTE EPC interfaces including S1, S3, S4, S5/S8, S6a, S10, and S11, along with VoIP and IMS signaling protocols such as SIP, SDP, RTP, RTCP, and MSRP, enabling engineers to identify call setup failures and interoperability issues across multi-vendor deployments. The solution further supports UMTS over IP (IuCS/IuPS), GSM over IP (A and Abis), and SIGTRAN SS7-over-IP interfaces including M2PA, M3UA, SUA, and IUA, ensuring comprehensive troubleshooting coverage across legacy and next-generation telecom signaling environments.

PacketScanPX™ supports detailed service-quality and media performance measurements, including MOS and R-Factor scoring, RTP packet statistics per direction, jitter and latency measurements, round-trip delay monitoring, packet discard statistics, and Media Delivery Index metrics for video monitoring applications. These measurements enable engineers to validate service quality during deployment verification, interoperability testing, and operational troubleshooting activities.

The platform integrates with NetSurveyorWeb™ centralized monitoring environment, enabling distributed teams to monitor geographically separated capture environments. NetSurveyorWeb includes a web-based dashboard and provides visibility into call detail records, protocol-level statistics, traffic summaries and QoS performance trends.

Designed for both laboratory validation and field deployment scenarios, PacketScanPX™ supports troubleshooting across service provider networks, network equipment vendor laboratories, VoIP and unified communications deployments, enterprise and data center infrastructures, multi-vendor interoperability environments and air-traffic communications systems.

PacketScanPX™ is suited for telecom operators, network equipment manufacturers, VoIP service providers, enterprise network administrators, system integrators, interoperability testing laboratories, and engineering teams supporting high-speed multi-protocol IP network environments.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice and network testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM and Analog networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114