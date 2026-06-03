GL Communications releases a 400 Gbps Tactical Recording Solution

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. highlights its Duplex 400G Packet Capture and Extraction Solution designed for continuous packet recording, intelligent traffic filtering, real-time monitoring, packet extraction, and offline traffic analysis across high-speed Ethernet and IP networks.

As Artificial Intelligence infrastructures, hyperscale data centers, cloud environments, and telecom backbone networks increasingly adopt 400G Ethernet technologies, maintaining continuous packet visibility across high-speed bidirectional links has become critical for performance monitoring, troubleshooting, cybersecurity investigations and regulatory compliance. Capturing traffic at these speeds without packet loss while retaining the ability to isolate relevant sessions presents significant operational challenges for network engineers.

To help engineers address these challenges, GL Communications provides a high-performance Duplex 400G Packet Capture and Extraction Solution built on its FastRecorder™ and PacketExtractor™ platform. The solution performs continuous long-duration traffic recording, intelligent packet filtering, real-time monitoring, packet extraction and offline traffic analysis across ultra-high-speed Ethernet and IP networks.

[For illustration, refer to Duplex 400G Packet Capture and Extraction Solutions]

GL's FastRecorder™ supports sustained full-duplex packet capture at up to 2 × 400 Gbps while enabling event-triggered recording, nanosecond timestamping, and hardware-assisted filtering. Built on high-performance SmartNIC acceleration and optimized NVMe storage architecture, the platform enables continuous recording from days to months and supports recording rates of up to 6 TB per minute.

Vikram Kulkarni, Sales Director of GL Communications, stated: “Our 400G Packet Capture Solution records, monitors, filters and analyzes network traffic at full line rate without loss. It is a versatile tactical recording device for a variety of civilian and defense related use cases.”

The GL’s FastRecorder™ platform supports continuous and event-triggered recording, circular recording modes, synchronized multi-port traffic merging and nanosecond-precision timestamping. Advanced hardware-assisted filtering enables selective packet capture based on MAC, VLAN, IPv4/IPv6, tunnel traffic, TCP, and UDP parameters, allowing engineers to efficiently focus on traffic of interest while optimizing storage utilization.

The browser-based monitoring interface provides real-time visibility into capture rates, recording throughput, link utilization, frame statistics, dropped packets and port-level performance metrics. Integrated rate and error graphs enable engineers to quickly identify traffic anomalies, congestion events, packet loss conditions, and other network impairments during active recording operations. The Linux-based platform further supports centralized remote management, multi-user access, multi-server connectivity, and REST API automation for scalable deployment across enterprise and service provider environments.

PacketExtractor™ processes previously recorded traffic and rapidly extracts specific packets, sessions or protocol flows into PCAP and PCAPNG formats for detailed offline analysis. Time-based filters, protocol filtering, session-based extraction, packet count limits and file size constraints simplify forensic investigations and troubleshooting workflows by isolating relevant traffic from massive recorded datasets. Extracted traces can be further analyzed using PacketScan™ or Wireshark® for advanced protocol analysis and diagnostics.

Key Features

Duplex 400G packet capture supporting up to 800 Gbps aggregate throughput

Continuous recording from days to months

Recording rates up to 6 TB per minute

Event-triggered and continuous recording modes

Circular recording for retaining the latest traffic

Nanosecond-precision packet timestamping

Multi-port traffic merging with synchronized timestamps

Hardware-assisted filtering using Layer 2 through Layer 4 parameters

Real-time monitoring through a browser-based dashboard

Multi-user access and centralized remote management

REST API support for automation and integration

Packet extraction to PCAP and PCAPNG formats

Advanced offline analysis using PacketScan™ HD and Wireshark®



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of all telecom networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com