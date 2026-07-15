GL Communications Introduces PacketScan Web™ for Browser-Based Packet Analysis

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. introduces PacketScan Web™ , a browser-based packet analysis solution designed for centralized packet capture, protocol decoding, traffic monitoring, deep packet inspection, and network troubleshooting across enterprise, telecom, cloud, data center and 5G networks.

As enterprise, telecom, cloud and 5G infrastructures grow in size and complexity, network engineers must analyze increasing volumes of packet data across geographically distributed environments. Traditional packet analysis solutions depend on locally installed software, dedicated workstations, or remote desktop access, limiting accessibility and slowing collaborative troubleshooting. Organizations increasingly require centralized browser-based packet analysis that enables rapid fault isolation, protocol analysis, and network visibility from anywhere.

To help engineers address these challenges, GL Communications provides PacketScan Web™ , a comprehensive browser-based packet analysis platform that enables centralized packet capture, protocol decoding, live and offline traffic analysis, deep packet inspection, and network troubleshooting through a standard web browser. The solution simplifies network analysis, improves collaboration and accelerates troubleshooting without requiring software installation on client systems.

[For illustration, refer to packetscanweb-overview ]

PacketScan Web™ extends the proven capabilities of GL's PacketScan™ platform by providing centralized access to packet captures, protocol decoding, traffic statistics, and message flow analysis through an intuitive browser interface. Supporting both Windows® and Linux® deployments, the platform enables engineers to remotely review packet captures, decode complex protocols, monitor network statistics, and collaborate across distributed teams. Open REST APIs enable seamless integration with third-party applications, network management systems and custom automation workflows.

Vikram Kulkarni, Sales Director of GL Communications, states: "PacketScan Web™ combines browser-based accessibility with powerful packet analysis, enabling engineers to investigate network problems from anywhere. By centralizing packet analysis and integrating advanced protocol decoding with network analytics, the platform helps organizations troubleshoot across enterprise, telecom, cloud and 5G networks."

At the core of PacketScan Web™ is GL's powerful Packet Data Analysis engine, providing deep packet inspection, comprehensive protocol decoding, and advanced packet analysis across multiple protocol layers. Engineers can identify protocol errors, packet loss, latency issues, signaling problems, and service quality impairments using detailed call statistics, graphical ladder diagrams, signaling call flow reconstruction, real-time traffic statistics, voice quality analysis, and flexible export capabilities supporting HDL, PCAP, PCAPNG and CSV formats.

PacketScan Web™ integrates seamlessly with IP Analytics™ , transforming captured packet data into actionable network intelligence through session-level analytics, interactive dashboards, and graphical reports. Engineers gain comprehensive visibility into TCP and UDP sessions, throughput, round-trip time, retransmissions, packet loss, congestion, protocol hierarchy, and traffic distribution, enabling faster root-cause analysis and proactive network performance optimization.

Key Features

Browser-based packet analysis with no local software installation

Centralized access to live and offline packet captures

Deep packet inspection and comprehensive protocol decoding

Support for 5G, LTE, IMS, VoIP, SIGTRAN, GSM, UMTS, Diameter, RTP and other IP protocols

Advanced packet search and expression-based filtering

Detailed call statistics, ladder diagrams, and signaling call flow analysis

Voice quality analysis using MOS metrics

Export captured traffic in HDL, PCAP, PCAPNG, and CSV formats

Real-time traffic monitoring and protocol statistics

Integration with GL’s IP Analytics™ for session-level network intelligence

Open REST APIs for automation and third-party integration

Windows® and Linux® deployment with centralized browser-based access

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of all telecom networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114