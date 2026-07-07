GL Communications Introduces PacketForge™ for AI, Cloud and 5G Network Validation

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. introduces PacketForge™, a high-performance Ethernet and IP traffic generation platform designed for realistic network validation, performance benchmarking, scalability testing and infrastructure qualification across AI, cloud, data center and 5G environments.

As Artificial Intelligence infrastructures, hyperscale data centers, cloud computing platforms and 5G networks continue to expand, network engineers require realistic traffic generation to accurately validate performance, scalability and reliability before deployment. Conventional testing methods often fail to reproduce real-world traffic patterns, making it difficult to identify performance bottlenecks, congestion and protocol behavior under production-scale workloads.

To help engineers address these challenges, GL Communications provides PacketForge™ , a comprehensive Ethernet and IP traffic generation platform that creates realistic network traffic while emulating millions of concurrent TCP and UDP sessions. The solution enables engineers to validate network infrastructure, benchmark performance, verify scalability and qualify network equipment under real-world operating conditions.

[For illustration, refer to Packetforge-main-architecture]

PacketForge™ generates Ethernet and IP traffic at line rates from 1G up to 100G while providing precise control over packet sizes, transmission rates, inter-frame gaps, burst patterns, addressing schemes and protocol behavior. Engineers can emulate application traffic across Ethernet, IP, TCP, UDP, RTP, VoIP, HTTP, FTP, DNS, video, 5G and other application protocols to accurately recreate production environments.

Vikram Kulkarni, Sales Director of GL Communications, stated: "PacketForge™ enables engineers to recreate realistic production traffic and validate network performance before deployment. By combining large-scale traffic generation, automation and real-time performance analytics, the platform helps accelerate qualification of AI, cloud, hyperscale data center and 5G network infrastructures."

PacketForge™ includes a continuously growing library of pre-built application templates and traffic profiles that simplify test creation and accelerate deployment. Running on a custom-built Windows® platform equipped with specialized network interface cards, the solution scales up to millions of concurrent traffic flows, enabling comprehensive stress testing, capacity planning and infrastructure validation.

The platform features a centralized Web Server with distributed Agent architecture, allowing engineers to manage multiple test systems from a single browser interface. Open REST APIs support seamless integration with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment pipelines, enabling automated regression testing and accelerating software validation workflows.

PacketForge™ provides comprehensive real-time performance visibility by measuring throughput, latency, jitter, packet loss, one-way delay and session-level performance. Integrated graphical reporting enables engineers to quickly identify congestion, TCP performance issues, network bottlenecks and application behavior during active testing.

For complete end-to-end network validation, PacketForge™ integrates seamlessly with PacketScan Web™ and IP Analytics™. While PacketForge™ generates realistic traffic, PacketScan Web™ captures packets in real time and IP Analytics™ delivers detailed session-level analysis for rapid troubleshooting, protocol verification and root-cause analysis.

Available in rack-mount and portable configurations, PacketForge™ provides flexible deployment for laboratories, enterprise test environments, cloud infrastructures, hyperscale data centers and field validation.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of all telecom networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com