GL Communications Introduces Timestamped Error Logging in PacketExpert™ All Port BERT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider of network testing solutions, announced enhanced Bit Error Rate Testing (BERT) capabilities within its PacketExpert™ Ethernet testing platforms through the addition of Timestamped Periodic Logging, enabling engineers to automatically capture timestamped error statistics during long-duration Ethernet stability and interoperability testing.

PacketExpert™ is GL’s comprehensive Ethernet testing platform designed for validation of isolated devices and end-to-end network paths across copper and fiber optic interfaces ranging from 10/100/1000 Mbps up to 10 Gbps. The platform supports both manual operation through an intuitive graphical user interface and Python scripting for automated testing environments.

Many network equipment manufacturers and service providers perform Ethernet validation under harsh environmental and operational conditions such as electromagnetic interference, thermal fluctuations, long-duration stress testing, and infrastructure qualification. Identifying exactly when intermittent bit errors or synchronization impairments occur during these tests is critical for effective troubleshooting and deployment validation.

[Refer to PacketExpert]

GL’s enhanced Timestamped Periodic Logging capability within the Bit Error Rate Testing application addresses these requirements by automatically recording bit error statistics during active test execution without interrupting traffic generation. Engineers can configure periodic interval-based logging or selectively capture events only when errors occur, providing precise visibility into transient transmission impairments that may otherwise remain hidden in aggregated end-of-test summaries.

Vikram Kulkarni, Sales Director of GL Communications, stated: “Long-duration Ethernet stability testing often requires precise visibility into when intermittent impairments occur. PacketExpert™ with Timestamped Periodic Logging enables engineers to correlate bit errors and synchronization loss events with environmental or operational conditions, significantly improving troubleshooting efficiency and confidence in deployment readiness.”

The enhanced logging capability supports automated timestamped recording of bit error statistics, configurable logging modes, consolidated multi-port logging, and CSV export for offline analysis and reporting. Engineers can monitor historical link performance behavior over extended testing periods while simplifying root-cause analysis across Ethernet transport and backbone validation environments.

[For more details, refer to Timestamped Error Data]

The capability is supported within the “All Port BERT” application on both the PacketExpert™ 10GX Ethernet/IP Tester supporting 10 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, and 1 Gbps Ethernet interfaces, and the PacketExpert™ 1G Ethernet Tester supporting 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet interfaces.

Both platforms support wire-speed BERT validation across multiple protocol layers including Ethernet, stacked VLAN, stacked MPLS, IP, and UDP, enabling engineers to validate network reliability across Layer 2 through Layer 4 environments.

By automating structured error data collection during active testing, PacketExpert™ simplifies troubleshooting workflows and helps engineers:

Pinpoint intermittent bit errors and synchronization loss events with precise timestamps

Correlate impairments with environmental conditions or external network events

Accelerate root-cause analysis during long-duration stability testing

Validate switch, router, and transport network interoperability

Generate repeatable exported evidence for deployment qualification and reporting





Key Features

Timestamped periodic recording of BERT statistics during active testing

Configurable interval-based and error-triggered logging modes

One-second precision timestamp visibility

CSV export for offline analysis and reporting

Consolidated logging across multiple ports

Detection and timestamping of intermittent transmission impairments

Historical link performance visibility during long-duration testing

Wire-speed BERT support across Ethernet, VLAN, MPLS, IP and UDP layers





PacketExpert™ is ideally suited for telecom operators, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, validation labs and field engineering teams performing Ethernet transport qualification, interoperability testing, environmental stress testing, and long-duration network stability validation.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing and network testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM and Analog networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com