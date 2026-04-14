GL Communications Simplifies SONET and SDH Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions, announced comprehensive capabilities in its SonetExpert™ Channelized and Unchannelized Analyzer, enabling engineers to monitor, analyze, emulate and validate SONET and SDH transport networks from individual DS0, T1, or E1 channels through high-capacity OC-192/STM-64 backbone pipes using a single portable platform.

Despite the industry transition toward packet-based transport, SONET and SDH infrastructure continues to support critical communication services across telecom operators, utilities, railway signaling systems, defense networks and enterprise backbone deployments. Ensuring visibility across both channelized tributaries and full-rate optical pipes remains essential for maintaining operational reliability and validating transport infrastructure performance.

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GL’s SonetExpert™ analyzer addresses these requirements by providing deep channel-level access and full-pipe SONET and SDH validation capabilities within a unified portable solution, supporting both legacy circuit troubleshooting and modern packet-over-SONET validation workflows.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, stated: “SONET and SDH networks remain operationally critical across many infrastructure environments worldwide. Engineers require tools that provide both tributary-level visibility and high-rate backbone validation in a single platform. SonetExpert™ enables network engineers to quickly identify issues, validate optical transport performance, and reduce troubleshooting time across complex multi-vendor SONET and SDH deployments.”

A key capability of the platform includes channelized SONET/SDH analysis at OC-3/STM-1 and OC-12/STM-4 rates, enabling engineers to directly access embedded tributaries and analyze DS0-level traffic within optical transport streams. The solution supports monitoring of alarms such as LOS, LOF, AIS, BPV, and CRC errors, while enabling protocol-level visibility for ISDN, SS7, Frame Relay, ATM, and PPP payloads. It also supports analysis of large call volumes, including thousands of ISDN/ISUP calls over STM-4 links.

For backbone validation environments, the analyzer supports unchannelized SONET/SDH analysis across OC-3/STM-1 through OC-192/STM-64 rates, with full-rate transmit and receive processing, wirespeed Bit Error Rate Testing over RAW SONET/SDH, ATM, and Packet-over-SONET (PoS) traffic, along with comprehensive alarm monitoring and controlled error insertion capabilities.

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The integrated SCAN application further enhances troubleshooting efficiency by automatically detecting incoming SONET/SDH structures and visually presenting multiplexing hierarchies down to STS-1, T1, and E1 tributary levels. This capability significantly reduces analysis time when working with undocumented or partially documented transport networks.

Designed for both laboratory validation and field deployment scenarios, SonetExpert™ supports transport network troubleshooting, circuit migration verification, backbone validation, payload-level protocol analysis, voice channel monitoring within STM pipes, and multi-vendor interoperability testing across SONET/SDH infrastructures.

The portable hardware platform includes dual optical channelized or unchannelized interfaces, USB-based architecture for flexible deployment, external clock support, compatibility with single-mode and multi-mode SFP optics, and support for both probe-based and rack-mount operational environments.

Key Features

Channelized SONET/SDH analysis supporting up to 336 T1s or 252 E1s per port

DS0-level traffic visibility within optical transport streams

Up to OC-192/STM-64 transmit and receive processing

Wirespeed BERT over RAW SONET/SDH, ATM, and PoS payloads

Alarm monitoring and controlled alarm/error insertion

Automatic SONET/SDH hierarchy discovery using SCAN application

Capture and playback of SONET/SDH traffic at wirespeed

Protocol analysis across ISDN, SS7, Frame Relay, ATM, and PPP payload structures

SonetExpert™ is ideally suited for telecom operators maintaining circuit-switched backbone infrastructure, utilities and railway signaling networks, defense communication systems, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and field troubleshooting teams supporting OC-n transport environments.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM and Analog networks.

Warm Regards,