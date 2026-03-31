GL Communications Enhances SIP Network Testing for Scalable VoIP and IMS Validation

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider of voice testing solutions, announces significant enhancements to its SIP testing platform, enabling high-load, secure and automated generation of voice, video, fax and messaging services across IP and IMS networks.

GL’s Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) platform emulates SIP entities including User Agent Clients (which initiate SIP requests) and User Agent Servers (which respond to those requests). It also emulates Proxy Servers, Registrars and Gateways, supporting comprehensive protocol conformance, interoperability and performance testing.

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VoIP and IMS networks continue to evolve toward large-scale, multi-vendor architectures supporting secure real-time communications. Therefore, validating signaling accuracy, media quality, and session reliability under realistic traffic conditions has become critical. Structured SIP testing enables service providers and equipment manufacturers to ensure interoperability, scalability, and deployment readiness across complex communication infrastructures.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, stated, “SIP remains the foundation for modern voice and multimedia communication services across IMS and enterprise environments. With these enhancements to MAPS™ SIP, customers can emulate large-scale call scenarios, validate secure signaling workflows, and automate regression testing to ensure reliable deployment of next-generation communication services.”

MAPS™ SIP emulates SIP entities including User Agent Clients (UAC) that initiate SIP requests and User Agent Servers (UAS) that respond to them, along with Proxy Servers, Registrars, and Gateways—enabling comprehensive protocol conformance, interoperability validation, and performance testing across IP-based communication networks.

The enhanced MAPS™ SIP platform enables high-capacity RTP validation supporting up to 160,000 concurrent voice calls at 500 calls per second, along with seamless T.38 to T.30 fallback support for accurate fax interoperability testing. The solution also introduces automated call transfer capabilities using CSV-based profiles, enabling flexible execution of large-scale call scenarios for stress and regression testing.

Security enhancements include support for 4096-bit TLS key length and improved cipher suite negotiation during TLS handshake, enabling validation of secure SIP communication workflows across enterprise and carrier-grade environments. Expanded Python API capabilities allow users to retrieve call statistics based on dialog types such as INVITE, REGISTER and SUBSCRIBE, reset statistics dynamically during load testing and integrate automation workflows across Windows, Linux and macOS platforms. The Python automation client is delivered as a .whl package, simplifying integration into existing automated test environments.

Key Enhancements

Emulate SIP User Agents (UAC / UAS), Proxy Servers, Registrars and Gateways

Generate high-volume SIP signaling traffic for load and stress testing

Support up to 160,000 concurrent RTP voice calls at 500 calls per second

Validate fax interoperability using T.38 with automatic fallback to T.30

Enable automated call transfer using CSV-based profiles

Verify secure SIP signaling using TLS with 4096-bit key support

Retrieve dialog-level statistics using enhanced Python APIs

Reset call statistics dynamically during automation workflows

Support Windows, Linux and macOS automation environments



MAPS™ SIP enables validation across voice, video, fax (T.38 / G.711), instant messaging (MSRP), IVR interactions, IMS and NG9-1-1 environments, supporting realistic simulation of call setup, teardown, re-INVITE handling, and RTP media stream generation for comprehensive signaling and media performance testing.

The solution is part of GL’s comprehensive IP and IMS testing portfolio, which includes MAPS™ protocol simulation platforms, protocol analyzers and voice quality validation solutions—providing a complete framework for development, interoperability, regression, and acceptance testing across modern communication infrastructures.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of voice testing solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of telecommunications networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Sales Director

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114