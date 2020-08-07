OSLO, NORWAY (7 August 2020) – TGS hereby invites you to participate at a conference call and Q&A session for analysts and investors related to offer to acquire the multi-client data library of PGS, announced 6 August 2020.

Time: 7 August 2020 at 15:00 CEST

Presenter: Kristian Johansen, CEO

Dial-in details:

PIN Code for all countries: 938720

Norway: + 47-21-956342

Sweden: +46-8-1241-0952

Denmark: +45 7876 8490

UK: +44-203-7696819

USA: +1 646-787-0157

Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the call to ensure that you will be connected in time.

For further information, please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Head of Business Development and M&A

Tel: +47 909 43 673

E-mail: sven.larsen@tgs.com

Fredrik Amundsen

CFO

Tel: +47 995 89 882

E-mail: fredrik.amundsen@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions. For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





