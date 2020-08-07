Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before August 10, 2020; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC ) investors that acquired shares between February 2, 20218 and March 10, 2020. Investors have until August 10, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

According to the Complaint, the company made false and misleading statements to the market. Wells Fargo failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. The company did not maintain compliance with the 2018 regulatory consent orders against it. Remedial plans developed by the company were insufficient to prevent further consumer abuses. These remedial measures also failed to protect the company’s customers from consumer fraud. Based on these facts, the company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Wells Fargo, investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 10, 2020.

