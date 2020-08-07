COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. the Cyber Exposure company, today announced it has achieved the “In Process” designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its cloud-based vulnerability management platform, Tenable.io®.



Tenable.io is built on an open and elastic platform. It continuously tracks and assesses known and unknown assets and their vulnerabilities in customer environments to provide a risk-based view of the entire attack surface — from IT to cloud to web applications. Powered by Nessus® technology, Tenable.io provides the industry's most comprehensive vulnerability coverage with the ability to understand cyber risk and predict which vulnerabilities need to be remediated first.

The FedRAMP “In Process” designation indicates Tenable is actively working toward a FedRAMP authorization and highlights the company’s continued commitment to cloud security and the public sector. By achieving FedRAMP authorization, the U.S. federal government will be able to deploy Tenable.io and Tenable.io Web Application Scanning across various departments and agencies.

“As a cloud-first company, we understand the importance of and reliance on secure cloud computing, especially in environments as sensitive and critical as the federal government,” said Bill Kurtz, vice president of public sector sales, Tenable. “The federal government has relied on our best-of-breed on-premises vulnerability management solutions for decades and we’re excited to soon be able to offer our cloud-based enterprise platform, Tenable.io.”

For more information, visit the FedRAMP marketplace listing for Tenable.io or the product page .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .