Tenable co-CEO and CFO to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced that Steve Vintz, co-CEO of Tenable, and Matt Brown, CFO of Tenable, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Details for the event are as follows:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

San Francisco

For more information about Tenable’s upcoming investor event participation and a webcast of the presentations, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .