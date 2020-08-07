Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-08-14



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2029-11-12

1061 SE0011281922 0.75 % 500 +/- 250 ﻿2032-06-01

1056 SE0004517290 2.25 % 500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-08-18

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 14, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1061 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1056

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON AUG 14, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se