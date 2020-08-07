HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB: DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, will host an investor conference call to review its second quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, August 11th at 10:00 am ET (details below). Deep Down will issue its second quarter 2020 results following the market close on Monday, August 10th.



Call Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-300-8521 Toll/International: 1-412-317-6026 Webcast/Replay URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141210

A replay will be available through August 25th on Deep Down’s website, www.deepdowninc.com , under the “Investors” section.

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)

Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

