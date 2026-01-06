KOIL Energy Awarded Significant Fabrication Contract

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIL Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), an international specialist in subsea equipment and services, today announced a significant manufacturing contract with an international offshore installation company. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, and fabrication of major steel components to support the modification of a large vessel mounted installation carousel. The enhancements allow for the client-owned carousel to meet project specifications for the subsea deployment of a flexible product in South America.

KOIL is publicly recognized as an expert in providing equipment and services for subsea installation systems.

The project will be executed at KOIL’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. Additional skilled contractor personnel have been mobilized in preparation for this project. Work will commence immediately and is scheduled to be carried out during the first quarter of 2026.

About KOIL

KOIL Energy is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries. Founded in 1997, the Houston-based company is comprised of world-class experts in engineering and manufacturing who provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges with a fearless commitment to Building the Future of Energy. KOIL Energy's highly experienced team can support subsea projects located anywhere in the world. Visit www.koilenergy.com to learn more.