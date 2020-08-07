MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $161.2 million or $60.85 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($56.6) million or ($21.04) per share for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($180.7) million or ($68.53) per share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($1.8) million or ($0.67) per share the prior year.



Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended For the six months ended 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $161.2 ($56.6 ) ($180.7 ) ($1.8 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $60.85 ($21.04 ) ($68.53 ) ($0.67 )



George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082