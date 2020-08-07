SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided business highlights.
“We are thrilled with the strong progress across our pipeline, the continued productivity across the company despite the current situation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new collaboration with Biogen on our LRRK2 program for Parkinson’s disease patients and certain TV-enabled programs,” said Ryan Watts, Ph.D., CEO. “I am particularly excited that our first therapeutic candidate leveraging our proprietary blood-brain barrier crossing TV technology platform has entered clinical studies in patients. We believe the TV platform could transform the treatment of neurological disease.”
Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Business Highlights
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Denali reported a net loss of $58.8 million compared with a net loss of $58.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Collaboration revenue was $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase of $1.6 million in collaboration revenue was primarily due to a $4.8 million increase in revenue recognized under the Takeda Collaboration Agreement, partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in revenue recognized under the Sanofi Collaboration Agreement.
Total research and development expenses were $53.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $51.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase of approximately $1.3 million was primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, attributable to an increase in Denali’s research and development headcount and new equity award grants. Additionally, there were increases in external expenses related to progression of Denali’s portfolio, including the ETV:IDS and EIF2B programs due to the progress of these programs in the clinic. These increases were partially offset by decreases in the LRRK2 platform associated expenses, reflecting completion of the DNL201 clinical activities and slowdown of DNL151 clinical activities in the three months ended June 30, 2020 as a result of COVID-19, and certain other TV platform and other research and development expenses.
General and administrative expenses were $14.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $15.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease of approximately $1.1 million was primarily attributable to a decrease in personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, primarily driven by lower stock-based compensation expense related to certain performance and market-based awards, partially offset by increases in professional services costs.
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $556.8 million as of June 30, 2020.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco. For additional information, please visit www.denalitherapeutics.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Denali’s progress and business plans; expectations regarding the proposed transaction with Biogen, including all financial aspects of the collaboration and equity investment; the potential benefits and results of the proposed transaction with Biogen; the anticipated completion of the Biogen transaction; plans to conduct clinical development activities and commercialize products; LRRK2 inhibitors as modifying therapy for Parkinson’s disease; plans, timelines and expectations related to DNL151, DNL310 and Denali’s TV technology; plans, timelines and expectations related to DNL747, DNL788 and DNL758 of both Denali and Sanofi; and statements made by Denali’s Chief Executive Officer.
Actual results are subject to risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks related to: any and all risks to Denali’s business and operations caused directly or indirectly by the evolving COVID-19 pandemic; the risks that the proposed transaction with Biogen may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that certain closing conditions to the proposed transaction will not be satisfied, including the finalization of a definitive collaboration agreement; risks related to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals, including those required under antitrust laws; risk of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of Denali’s agreements with Biogen or any of Denali’s other collaboration agreements (including without limitation the failure to timely obtain requisite regulatory approvals); risks related to the effect of the announcement of the Biogen transaction on Denali's business relationships, operating results, stock price and business generally; Denali’s early stages of clinical drug development; Denali’s and its partners’ ability to complete the development and, if approved, commercialization of its product candidates; Denali’s and its partners’ ability to enroll patients in its ongoing and future clinical trials; Denali’s reliance on third parties for the manufacture and supply of its product candidates for clinical trials; Denali’s dependence on successful development of its blood-brain barrier platform technology and product candidates currently in its core program; Denali’s and it’s partners’ ability to conduct or complete clinical trials on expected timelines; the risk that preclinical profiles of Denali’s product candidates, such as DNL151, DNL310, DNL788 and DNL758, may not translate in clinical trials; the uncertainty that product candidates will receive regulatory approval necessary to be commercialized; Denali’s ability to continue to create a pipeline of product candidates or develop commercially successful products; Denali’s ability to obtain, maintain, or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; implementation of Denali’s strategic plans for its business, product candidates and blood-brain barrier platform technology; and other risks, including those described in Denali’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Denali’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Denali as of the date hereof. Denali disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Denali Therapeutics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration revenue:
|Collaboration revenue from customers
|$
|5,811
|$
|4,098
|$
|9,363
|$
|8,209
|Other collaboration revenue
|36
|99
|88
|193
|Total collaboration revenue
|5,847
|4,197
|9,451
|8,402
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|53,152
|51,884
|104,168
|89,287
|General and administrative
|13,972
|15,076
|26,527
|24,386
|Total operating expenses
|67,124
|66,960
|130,695
|113,673
|Loss from operations
|(61,277
|)
|(62,763
|)
|(121,244
|)
|(105,271
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|2,598
|4,113
|5,667
|7,629
|Loss before income taxes
|(58,679
|)
|(58,650
|)
|(115,577
|)
|(97,642
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|(79
|)
|313
|56
|313
|Net loss
|$
|(58,758
|)
|$
|(58,337
|)
|$
|(115,521
|)
|$
|(97,329
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(1.11
|)
|$
|(1.02
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|105,717,912
|95,495,497
|104,068,815
|95,241,412
Denali Therapeutics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|137,184
|$
|79,449
|Short-term marketable securities
|412,397
|335,907
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|9,828
|14,675
|Total current assets
|559,409
|430,031
|Long-term marketable securities
|7,229
|39,886
|Property and equipment, net
|43,622
|46,732
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|33,312
|33,923
|Other non-current assets
|3,765
|2,659
|Total assets
|$
|647,337
|$
|553,231
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,866
|$
|2,590
|Accrued compensation
|5,531
|8,739
|Accrued clinical costs
|4,179
|5,042
|Other accruals and other current liabilities
|8,424
|6,569
|Operating lease liability, current
|4,330
|3,665
|Contract liabilities
|34,134
|18,739
|Total current liabilities
|58,464
|45,344
|Contract liabilities, less current portion
|19,715
|43,753
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|66,612
|68,865
|Other non-current liabilities
|379
|379
|Total liabilities
|145,170
|158,341
|Total stockholders’ equity
|502,167
|394,890
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|647,337
|$
|553,231
Contacts:
Lizzie Hyland
(646) 495-2706
lhyland@gpg.com
or
Morgan Warners
(202) 295-0124
mwarners@gpg.com
Denali Therapeutics Inc.
South San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
DENALI LOGO FOR PRESS RELEASE.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: