RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH 3 MONTH MATURITY 
Auction date:2020-08-10
Payment date:2020-08-10 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-11-10
Term:92 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:
Repo rate


RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION WITH 6 MONTH MATURITY 
Auction date:2020-08-10
Payment date:2020-08-10 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2021-02-10
Term:184 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Total bid amount:SEK 0 billion
Number of bids0
Allotment:SEK 0 billion
Interest rate:Repo rate