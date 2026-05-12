|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-05-12
|Start date
|2026-05-13
|Maturity date
|2026-05-20
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|512.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|374.75
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|374.75
|Number of bids
|14
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
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May 12, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-05-12Auction date2026-05-12Settlement date2026-05-13Maturity Date2026-05-20Nominal amount512 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
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May 08, 2026 04:09 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Auction date2026-05-08Loan3113Coupon0.125 %ISIN-codeSE0009548704 Maturity2027-12-01Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 Total bid volume, SEK mln725 Volume sold, SEK mln200 Number of bids9 Number of...Read More