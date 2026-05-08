RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2026-05-08
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln725 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.870 %
Lowest yield1.870 %
Highest accepted yield1.870 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2026-05-08
Loan3111 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln345 
Volume sold, SEK mln170 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.076 %
Lowest yield1.055 %
Highest accepted yield1.085 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 


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