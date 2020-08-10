GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 10 AUGUST 2020 AT 13.15

Gofore Plc adjusts its financial guidance for 2020



Gofore adjusts its 2020 financial guidance. In deciding on the new guidance, the company’s Board of Directors has taken into account the development of the company’s net sales in the first half of the year, the outlook for the second half and the net sales impact of the acquisition of Qentinel Finland Oy announced on 10 August 2020.



New guidance for 2020

Gofore estimates that its full-year 2020 net sales will be in the range of EUR 70–76 million (2019: EUR 64.1 million) and adjusted operating profit before amortization of goodwill (adjusted EBITA) will grow in 2020 compared to 2019 (EUR 8.0 million).



Earlier guidance for 2020 (of 19 February 2020)

Gofore estimates that its net sales will grow in 2020 compared to 2019 (EUR 64.1 million) and adjusted operating profit before amortization of goodwill (adjusted EBITA) will grow in 2020 compared to 2019 (EUR 8.0 million).

Further information:

Timur Kärki, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com



Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. + 358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Certified Adviser Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalization specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 600 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.