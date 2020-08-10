LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INUVO, INC. (NYSE AMERICAN: INUV) (“Inuvo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey™ artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provide a business update.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-263-0877

International Dial-in Number: 1-646-828-8143

Conference ID: 7887083

Participant Link: https://investor.inuvo.com/ir-calendar

A telephone replay will be available through August 27, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, enter the code 7887083 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

About the IntentKey™

Inuvo®’s IntentKey™ is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey™ to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey™ enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.



