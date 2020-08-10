St. Louis, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q3 2020) compared to the third quarter ended June 30, 2019 (Q3 2019).
COVID-19 Update
Vic Richey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As we manage through the COVID-19 global pandemic, we continue to focus on the health and safety of our employees, customers and suppliers, thereby securing the financial well-being of the Company and supporting business continuity.
“While our businesses have obviously been impacted by the pandemic, I’m proud of our employees’ commitment to supporting our customers’ essential industries. Our entire organization has stepped up to the challenge and drove our strong operating performance which exceeded expectations.
“Our solid results reflect the importance of maintaining diversity across our end-markets, as this diversity, coupled with our strong balance sheet and substantial liquidity are critical to managing today’s challenges. We were able to mitigate the earnings impact of Q3 2020’s sales decrease because of our diversified, multi-segment approach. Coupled with effective cost management and solid operating execution, we reported Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million, consistent with Q3 2019’s Adjusted EBITDA.
“We successfully worked our way through a challenging quarter, and I’m confident that our well-tested operating model and our track record of taking effective cost management actions to reduce spending and resize the business will position us for robust growth coming out of this downturn.
“Our deep and experienced leadership team has us well-positioned for the future as we continue to invest in our growth initiatives both organically and through the deployment of capital on acquisitions. The long-term fundamentals of our portfolio remain strong and our goal is to emerge from this current challenge as an even stronger company.”
Q3 2020 Earnings Report
On January 2, 2020, the Company announced that it had completed the sale of its Technical Packaging segment effective December 31, 2019 which resulted in gross cash proceeds of $191 million ($187 million purchase price plus working capital surplus) and a $77 million, or $2.93 per share net gain on the sale in Q1 2020.
The financial results presented include certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, as defined within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” described below. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are reconciled to their respective GAAP equivalents.
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the ongoing operational profitability of the Company’s business segments, and therefore, allow shareholders better visibility into the Company’s underlying operations. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” described below.
Q3 2020 GAAP EPS of $0.72 per share included $1.2 million, or $0.04 per share of incremental costs related to COVID-19 spending. Excluding the $0.04 per share impact of these discrete items resulted in Q3 2020 Adjusted EPS of $0.76 per share. Q3 2020 GAAP net earnings were $19 million.
Q3 2019 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.73 per share included $0.02 per share of cost reduction charges described in prior releases. The net effect of excluding the $0.02 per share of discrete items resulted in Q3 2019 Adjusted EPS of $0.75 per share, with GAAP net earnings from continuing operations of $19 million.
Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $35 million, consistent with Q3 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million.
Operating Highlights
Chairman’s Commentary
Vic Richey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The clear highlight of Q3 2020 was the strength of our Test segment with a sales increase of 9 percent and an EBIT margin of nearly 16 percent. Our A&D segment demonstrated its resilience driven by its program, product and end-market diversity, as the navy and defense markets remained strong which offset the decline in commercial aerospace. PTI, Crissair and Mayday’s sales decline reflected the reduction in both OEM build rates and air traffic, while Globe, Vacco and Westland outperformed on their navy / submarine platforms.
“We expect the softness in commercial aerospace deliveries to continue for the balance of the year, but the outlook is too uncertain to determine the sales and EBIT impact from the current industry downturn. Recently, the commercial aerospace industry began seeing some initial signs of a recovery emerging as several airlines are bringing more of their idled fleet back into service and daily passenger boardings have been increasing over the past few months.
“The defense portion of A&D, both military aerospace and navy products, is expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future given its sizeable backlog coupled with the timing of expected platform deliveries.
“As noted above, Test reported another solid quarter delivering a better than expected EBIT margin of nearly 16 percent, despite some delayed installation projects caused by access limitations to customer sites.
“We expect Test to remain relatively solid over the remainder of the year given the strength of its backlog and its served markets, primarily related to new communications technologies such as 5G and our growing shielding business. Our view of 5G’s future contributions to the Test business is favorable given the size of the investments being made by numerous large, global companies leading the development of this robust technology.
“As expected, USG sales remained soft in Q3 2020 as utility customers continued deferring purchase orders and maintenance-related projects so they can focus their resources on issues such as critical power delivery. Given their mandate around COVID-19 travel and site access restrictions, Doble’s service business is largely on hold until these personal safety risks can be reduced.
“On the positive side, Doble’s order pipeline of new business remains robust, especially as it relates to cyber security solutions such as the DUCe, and I’m pleased to see the enthusiasm being generated in the market surrounding several new products and solutions recently introduced. We are also seeing NRG’s end markets recovering as investments in renewable energy have been increasing in both wind and solar. Our new products supporting solar have been growing far better than anticipated and we expect that growth to continue.
“We expect Doble’s customer spending softness to continue for the next few quarters before returning to normal levels. We take comfort knowing that COVID-19 does not change the fundamentals of the global utility market as society needs reliable, safe and secure electricity. While customers can defer testing and maintenance for a period of time, they cannot do it indefinitely without significantly increasing the risk of catastrophic failure.
“Looking forward, Doble is using this temporary pause in the market to accelerate development of several new products and software solutions that we expect to introduce over the next several quarters.
“Commenting on the results, we were able to maintain our consolidated Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and increased our EBITDA margin to over 20 percent, despite the lower contribution from our highest margin segment. Our Q3 2020 ending backlog remains strong at $551 million and increased from the start of the year by nearly $100 million, or 22 percent, which helps protect against downside risks over the remainder of the year.
“From a liquidity perspective, we are in a really solid position given our significant cash balance, our low debt level and our conservative leverage ratio.
“Given our solid financial condition and our near-term cash generation outlook, we plan to use a portion of our liquidity and substantial debt capacity to fund future acquisitions and grow our business. We continue to evaluate a robust pipeline of M&A opportunities, but given the current environment, we are taking a particularly prudent and deliberate approach evaluating our near-term targets. As markets continue to settle down and more clarity appears in our targeted end-markets, we are comfortable adding to our current portfolio and capitalizing on today’s slightly lower valuations.
“Despite the significant economic challenges we, and everyone else, are facing today, we plan to capitalize on our history of proven cost management and believe that we will benefit from our disciplined operating culture to minimize our risks throughout the remainder of the year. We will continue to position ourselves favorably from a cost structure standpoint as we look toward 2021 as a return to a more normal operating environment. I continue to have a favorable view of our future with our goal remaining unchanged – to increase long-term shareholder value.”
Dividend Payment
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on October 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2020.
Business Outlook – Including COVID-19 Impact
During Q2 2020, business disruptions related to the pandemic started to affect the Company’s operations, and the disruptions continued throughout Q3 2020 as reflected above. Given the continued uncertainty regarding the extent and duration of these economic circumstances, it is difficult to predict how our future operations will be affected using our normal forecasting methodologies, therefore, the Company will continue the suspension of fiscal year 2020 guidance.
For 2020 financial reporting, the former Technical Packaging business segment’s results of operations, gain on sale, balance sheet and cash flows are reported as Discontinued Operations.
Pension Plan Termination Update
As previously announced, Management is using a portion of the Technical Packaging divestiture proceeds to fully fund, terminate, and annuitize the defined benefit pension plan (the Plan) currently maintained by the Company. Approximately $10 million was contributed in Q3 2020 toward the termination liability, and the remaining cash balance is expected to be funded in Q4 2020.
By initiating this process in November 2019, the Company was able to convert the majority of the Plan assets (equities and bonds) to Cash in January and February thereby limiting the impact of market volatility.
As noted in previous releases, annuitizing this non-strategic liability through an insurance company will eliminate both equity market risk and interest rate volatility, thereby reducing ongoing costs and eliminating future cash payments.
The Plan was frozen in 2003 and no additional benefits have been accrued since that date.
The Q4 2020 accounting impact of terminating and annuitizing the pension will be excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial measures EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA excluding certain defined charges, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share (EPS) excluding the net impact of the items described above which were $0.06 per share in YTD 2020.
EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes that EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.
ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months
Ended
June 30,
2020
|Three Months
Ended
June 30,
2019
|Net Sales
|$
|172,665
|178,259
|Cost and Expenses:
|Cost of sales
|107,686
|105,036
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|36,936
|41,226
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5,535
|4,445
|Interest expense
|1,523
|1,878
|Other expenses (income), net
|(824
|)
|2,007
|Total costs and expenses
|150,856
|154,592
|Earnings before income taxes
|21,809
|23,667
|Income tax expense
|3,122
|4,622
|Earnings from continuing operations
|18,687
|19,045
|Earnings from discontinued operations, net of
|tax expense of $203
|-
|1,022
|Net earnings
|$
|18,687
|20,067
|Diluted EPS:
|Diluted - GAAP
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.72
|0.73
|Discontinued operations
|0.00
|0.04
|Net earnings
|$
|0.72
|0.77
|Diluted - As Adjusted Basis
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.76
|(1
|)
|0.75
|(2
|)
|Diluted average common shares O/S:
|26,134
|26,109
|(1
|)
|Q3 FY 20 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.04 per share of after-tax charges incurred primarily within the A&D segment, USG segment and Corporate due to incremental costs associated with COVID-19 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
|(2
|)
|Q3 FY 19 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.02 per share of after-tax restructuring charges incurred primarily at Doble, PTI and VACCO during the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Nine Months
Ended
June 30, 2020
|Nine Months
Ended
June 30, 2019
|Net Sales
|$
|524,885
|512,867
|Cost and Expenses:
|Cost of sales
|327,655
|311,037
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|119,023
|119,093
|Amortization of intangible assets
|16,565
|13,216
|Interest expense
|5,264
|5,586
|Other expenses (income), net
|174
|(3,350
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|468,681
|445,582
|Earnings before income taxes
|56,204
|67,285
|Income tax expense
|8,931
|13,068
|Earnings from continuing operations
|47,273
|54,217
|(Loss) earnings from discontinued operations,
|net of tax expense of $269 and $255
|(601
|)
|1,964
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of
|tax expense of $23,734
|76,614
|-
|Earnings from discontinued operations
|76,013
|1,964
|Net earnings
|$
|123,286
|56,181
|Diluted EPS:
|Diluted - GAAP
|Continuing operations
|$
|1.81
|2.07
|Discontinued operations
|2.91
|0.08
|Net earnings
|$
|4.72
|2.15
|Diluted - As Adjusted Basis
|Continuing operations
|$
|1.87
|(1
|)
|1.92
|(2
|)
|Diluted average common shares O/S:
|26,130
|26,090
|(1
|)
|YTD Q3 FY 20 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.06 per share of after-tax charges primarily related to the incremental costs associated with COVID-19 and charges related to the move of the Doble headquarters facility.
|(2
|)
|YTD Q3 FY 19 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.15 per share of after-tax income mainly resulting from the gain on the sale of the Doble Watertown property partially offset by certain restructuring charges primarily at Doble, PTI and VACCO.
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|GAAP
|As Adjusted
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Net Sales
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|84,072
|83,067
|84,072
|83,067
|Test
|46,016
|42,298
|46,016
|42,298
|USG
|42,577
|52,894
|42,577
|52,894
|Totals
|$
|172,665
|178,259
|172,665
|178,259
|EBIT
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|17,409
|19,039
|18,224
|19,344
|Test
|7,177
|5,927
|7,246
|5,927
|USG
|6,156
|10,148
|6,316
|10,467
|Corporate
|(7,410
|)
|(9,569
|)
|(7,219
|)
|(9,374
|)
|Consolidated EBIT
|23,332
|25,545
|24,567
|26,364
|Less: Interest expense
|(1,523
|)
|(1,878
|)
|(1,523
|)
|(1,878
|)
|Less: Income tax expense
|(3,122
|)
|(4,622
|)
|(3,418
|)
|(4,801
|)
|Net earnings from cont ops
|$
|18,687
|19,045
|19,626
|19,685
|Note 1: Adjusted net earnings were $19.6 million in Q3 FY 20 which excludes $0.9 million (or $0.04 per share) net impact of the incremental costs associated with COVID-19 during the third quarter of 2020.
|Note 2: Adjusted net earnings were $19.7 million in Q3 FY 19 which excludes $0.6 million (or $0.02 per share) net impact of the restructuring charges incurred at Doble, PTI and VACCO during the third quarter of 2019.
|EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Consolidated EBITDA
|$
|33,815
|34,510
|35,050
|35,329
|Less: Depr & Amort
|(10,483
|)
|(8,965
|)
|(10,483
|)
|(8,965
|)
|Consolidated EBIT
|23,332
|25,545
|24,567
|26,364
|Less: Interest expense
|(1,523
|)
|(1,878
|)
|(1,523
|)
|(1,878
|)
|Less: Income tax expense
|(3,122
|)
|(4,622
|)
|(3,418
|)
|(4,801
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|18,687
|19,045
|19,626
|19,685
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|GAAP
|As Adjusted
|YTD Q3
|YTD Q3
|YTD Q3
|YTD Q3
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net Sales
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|256,707
|228,769
|256,707
|228,769
|Test
|128,999
|126,459
|128,999
|126,459
|USG
|139,179
|157,639
|139,179
|157,639
|Totals
|$
|524,885
|512,867
|524,885
|512,867
|EBIT
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|51,658
|47,092
|52,543
|47,857
|Test
|17,483
|14,791
|17,552
|14,791
|USG
|20,310
|40,461
|21,090
|33,567
|Corporate
|(27,983
|)
|(29,473
|)
|(27,792
|)
|(28,804
|)
|Consolidated EBIT
|61,468
|72,871
|63,393
|67,411
|Less: Interest expense
|(5,264
|)
|(5,586
|)
|(5,264
|)
|(5,586
|)
|Less: Income tax expense
|(8,931
|)
|(13,068
|)
|(9,393
|)
|(11,517
|)
|Net earnings from cont ops
|$
|47,273
|54,217
|48,736
|50,308
|Note 1: Adjusted net earnings were $48.7 million in YTD Q3 FY 20 which excludes $1.5 million (or $0.06 per share) net impact of the incremental costs associated with COVID-19 and charges related to the move of the Doble headquarters facility.
|Note 2: Adjusted net earnings were $50.3 million in YTD Q3 FY 19 which excludes $3.9 million (or $0.15 per share) net impact of the gain on the sale of the Doble Watertown property partially offset by charges related to restructuring actions at Doble, PTI & VACCO.
|EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:
|Adjusted
|Adjusted
|YTD Q3
|YTD Q3
|YTD Q3
|YTD Q3
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Consolidated EBITDA
|$
|92,534
|98,673
|94,459
|93,213
|Less: Depr & Amort
|(31,066
|)
|(25,802
|)
|(31,066
|)
|(25,802
|)
|Consolidated EBIT
|61,468
|72,871
|63,393
|67,411
|Less: Interest expense
|(5,264
|)
|(5,586
|)
|(5,264
|)
|(5,586
|)
|Less: Income tax expense
|(8,931
|)
|(13,068
|)
|(9,393
|)
|(11,517
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|47,273
|54,217
|48,736
|50,308
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|104,739
|61,808
|Accounts receivable, net
|138,080
|158,715
|Contract assets
|101,533
|110,211
|Inventories
|152,264
|124,956
|Other current assets
|16,868
|14,190
|Assets of discontinued operations-current
|-
|25,314
|Total current assets
|513,484
|495,194
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|141,461
|127,843
|Intangible assets, net
|370,100
|381,605
|Goodwill
|389,942
|390,256
|Operating lease assets
|18,351
|-
|Other assets
|11,247
|4,445
|Assets of discontinued operations-other
|-
|67,377
|$
|1,444,585
|1,466,720
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|21,577
|20,000
|Accounts payable
|54,305
|63,800
|Contract liabilities
|87,421
|81,177
|Other current liabilities
|79,112
|75,141
|Liabilities of discontinued operations-current
|-
|11,517
|Total current liabilities
|242,415
|251,635
|Deferred tax liabilities
|65,954
|60,856
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|14,357
|-
|Other liabilities
|48,402
|59,008
|Long-term debt
|130,000
|265,000
|Liabilities of discontinued operations-other
|-
|3,999
|Shareholders' equity
|943,457
|826,222
|$
|1,444,585
|1,466,720
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
| Nine Months
Ended
June 30, 2020
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|123,286
|Earnings from discontinued operations
|(76,013
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,066
|Stock compensation expense
|4,184
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|(20,926
|)
|Effect of deferred taxes
|2,155
|Pension contributions related to terminated pension plan
|(10,000
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
|53,752
|Net cash used by operating activities - discontinued operations
|(14,737
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(28,291
|)
|Additions to capitalized software
|(6,564
|)
|Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations
|(34,855
|)
|Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|183,812
|Capital expenditures - discontinued operations
|(1,728
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations
|182,084
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|147,229
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from long-term debt and short-term borrowings
|11,577
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(145,000
|)
|Dividends paid
|(6,240
|)
|Other
|(3,127
|)
|Net cash used by financing activities - continuing operations
|(142,790
|)
|Net cash used by financing activities - discontinued operations
|(2,140
|)
|Net cash used by financing activities
|(144,930
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|1,617
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|42,931
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|61,808
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|104,739
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) -- Continuing Operations Basis
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Backlog And Entered Orders - Q3 FY 2020
|Aerospace & Defense
|Test
|USG
|Total
|Beginning Backlog - 4/1/20
|$
|388,644
|130,888
|45,862
|565,394
|Entered Orders
|65,857
|41,538
|50,424
|157,819
|Sales
|(84,072
|)
|(46,016
|)
|(42,577
|)
|(172,665
|)
|Ending Backlog - 6/30/20
|$
|370,429
|126,410
|53,709
|550,548
|Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q3 FY 2020
|Aerospace & Defense
|Test
|USG
|Total
|Beginning Backlog - 10/1/19
|$
|276,273
|133,571
|41,715
|451,559
|Entered Orders
|350,863
|121,838
|151,173
|623,874
|Sales
|(256,707
|)
|(128,999
|)
|(139,179
|)
|(524,885
|)
|Ending Backlog - 6/30/20
|$
|370,429
|126,410
|53,709
|550,548
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
|EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q3 FY 20
|EPS from Continuing Ops – GAAP Basis – Q3 FY 20
|$
|0.72
|Adjustments (defined below)
|0.04
|EPS from Continuing Ops – As Adjusted Basis – Q3 FY 20
|$
|0.76
|Adjustments exclude $0.04 per share consisting primarily of incremental
|costs associated with COVID-19 in the third quarter of 2020.
|(The $0.04 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $1,235K of pre-tax charges
|offset by $296K of tax benefit for net impact of $939K.)
|EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q3 FY 20
|EPS from Continuing Ops – GAAP Basis – YTD Q3 20
|$
|1.81
|Adjustments (defined below)
|0.06
|EPS from Continuing Ops – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q3 20
|$
|1.87
|Adjustments exclude $0.06 per share consisting of incremental costs associated with
|COVID-19 and move costs associated with the Doble facility consolidation
|in the first nine months of 2020.
|(The $0.06 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $1,925K of pre-tax charges
|offset by $462K of tax benefit for net impact of $1,463K.)
|EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q3 FY 19
|EPS from Continuing Ops – GAAP Basis – Q3 FY 19
|$
|0.73
|Adjustments (defined below)
|0.02
|EPS from Continuing Ops – As Adjusted Basis – Q3 FY 19
|$
|0.75
|Adjustments exclude $0.02 per share consisting of restructuring charges
|related to Doble, PTI & VACCO during the third quarter of 2019.
|(The $0.02 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $819K of pre-tax charges
|offset by $179K of tax benefit for net impact of $640K.)
|EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q3 FY 19
|EPS from Continuing Ops – GAAP Basis – YTD Q3 FY 19
|$
|2.07
|Adjustments (defined below)
|(0.15
|)
|EPS from Continuing Ops – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q3 FY 19
|$
|1.92
|Adjustments exclude $0.15 per share consisting of income related to the
|gain on sale of the Doble Watertown property partially offset by certain
|restructuring charges at Doble, PTI & VACCO in the first nine months of 2019.
|(The $0.15 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $5.5 million of pre-tax
|income and $1.6 million of tax expense for net impact of $3.9 million.)
