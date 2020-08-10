Dallas, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is proud to announce that on Friday, August 7, 2020, the Board of Trustees received the John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership. Ron Parker, who serves on the board of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), came to Dallas to personally present the award.

The AGB is the premier organization representing higher education governing boards nationwide. Earlier this year, AGB announced that the Parker University Board of Trustees was one of six boards chosen to receive the 2019-2020 John W. Nason Award for Board Leadership.

The Nason Award, established in 1992, is presented with TIAA® to higher education boards that demonstrate excellent leadership and initiative. The Nason Award honors leader John W. Nason, who served as the chair of the National Japanese American Student Relocation Council and helped more than 4,000 interned students continue college studies across the nation during World War II.

American City Business Journals reports that Parker University is the fastest-growing college in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Parker University is also the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas. When the average five-year growth rate for colleges in Texas was 9 percent for the 68 colleges compared, Parker University grew by 46 percent. To fuel this growth, Parker University has expanded on its initial offering of a Doctor of Chiropractic degree to include new degrees such as neuroscience, functional nutrition, anatomy, strength and human performance, and more.

Amongst 30 nominations, Parker University was chosen to receive this prestigious award that highlights critical work performed by boards that represent public and private institutions, statewide systems, and institutionally-related foundations. There are numerous reasons that Parker University’s board received this award.

For example, when the university suffered severe damage from a tornado that hit Dallas in October 2019, the Parker University Board of Trustees immediately deployed resources to restore operations. The show of leadership resulted in little downtime, so students could resume studies without serious interruption.

President of Parker University, Dr. William E. Morgan, DC, says, “To some who viewed the destruction of the tornado, it seemed as though our institution was finished, but the Board of Trustees, who possess a spirit of courage and perseverance, saw the possibilities and a vision for a renewed Parker University.”

The AGB adds, “Prior to this, the board had already shown decisive leadership in enabling the transition from a small single program college to a fully-comprehensive university. The board overcame internal challenges to become more focused and successfully developed a new strategic plan that inspired a spirit of adventure and exploration at the university.”

With a commitment to providing an outstanding chiropractic education and a mission to create highly-qualified and respected professionals in science, business, education, and health-related disciplines, Parker University moves forward in the pursuit of higher health.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas, according to the Dallas Business Journal, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has 1,500 students and 27 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, along with master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second-largest of any campus in the world.

About the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB)

The AGB is the premier membership organization that strengthens higher education governing boards and the strategic roles they serve within their organizations. Through their vast library of resources, educational events, and consulting services, and with nearly 100 years of experience, AGB empowers 40,000 AGB members from more than 2,000 institutions and foundations to navigate complex issues, implement leading practices, streamline operations, and govern with confidence. AGB is the trusted resource for board members, chief executives, and key administrators on higher education governance and leadership.

Attachment

Jim David Parker University 214 562 6284 jim.david@parker.edu