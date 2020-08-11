ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it will be releasing its operating and financial results for the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday the 13th of August 2020.

Caledonia will be hosting a conference call and Q&A session open to all investors on Thursday the 13th of August 2020 at 16:00 UK time (17:00 South Africa/Zimbabwe, 11:00AM ET, 08:00AM Pacific Time).

Dial in numbers:

New York +1 212 999 6659
South Africa Toll Free 0800 980 512
Standard International Access  +44 (0) 20 3003 2666
UK Toll Free  0808 109 0700
USA Toll Free +1 866 966 5335
   
Call Password  Caledonia Mining Results

