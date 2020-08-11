Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive V2X Market: Focus on Communication Type, Connectivity Type, Vehicle Type, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive V2X market is expected to reach $10.55 billion by 2025. The automotive V2X market valued at $5.78 million and 19.6 thousand units in 2019, in terms of value and volume and is anticipated to grow at CAGRs of 265.87% and 268.49% respectively, during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The increasing need for enhanced road safety, numerous initiatives from the government, participation of various automotive manufacturers, and increasing vehicular congestion and pollution are expected to accelerate the growth of the automotive V2X market. The Asia-Pacific and Japan region dominated the automotive V2X market in 2019, whereas the U.K. region is expected to showcase the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This report constitutes an extensive study of the automotive V2X market. The report includes a thorough analysis of different products, such as DSRC and C-V2X technology. Additionally, the study also includes the end-use application analysis of the automotive V2X market. The research is based on extensive primary interviews and secondary research, along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive tools. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the automotive V2X market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.

The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. It includes market dynamics and industry analysis. The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the automotive V2X market in terms of various factors influencing it. The market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application type, and region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive V2X Market

The impact of COVID-19 on the automotive manufacturing industry and the semiconductor industry is predicted to adversely affect the automotive V2X market. The semiconductor industry is facing a shortage of materials, components, and finished goods, which is successively impacting the suppliers. Additionally, the automotive industry is witnessing reduced global vehicle sales and shutting down of production facilities, that are seriously affecting the availability chains. However, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, OEMs, and suppliers, across the planet, are reconfiguring their plant capabilities to supply medical equipment and private protection equipment (PPE). For instance, Mahindra aims to build personal ventilators with a $100 target price. Additionally, in the U.S., Ford, in partnership with General Motors, is manufacturing ventilators and PPE surgical gear in partnership.

