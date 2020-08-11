TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (Guardian Capital) is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural suite of actively managed Exchange Traded Funds (Guardian ETFs). Each Guardian ETF has closed its initial offering of units and will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) when the market opens this morning. Each Guardian ETF is offering hedged and unhedged units. Units of the Guardian ETFs are denominated in Canadian dollars.



“Guardian Capital’s entry into the ETF marketplace aligns with our innovative approach to investment solutions,” said Barry Gordon, Managing Director and Head of Canadian Retail Asset Management. “The development of these outcome-oriented solutions will meet the broad needs of the Canadian retail segment and their clients. We continue to find opportunities that allow us to showcase our skilled management teams, highly differentiated active equity strategies, and solutions focused on solving decumulation challenges.”

The Guardian ETFs feature distinct attributes. Guardian Directed Outcomes solutions combine high conviction ideas with derivative overlays to seek high income and risk mitigation. The Guardian Capital i3 Investments line adds value by fusing artificial intelligence with human intelligence and innovation, striving to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF (TSX: GDEP, GDEP.B): This ETF seeks to preserve the value of its investments and provide long-term capital appreciation with reduced portfolio volatility, by investing directly and indirectly primarily in global equity securities of high quality companies. The ETF is constructed to dynamically defend against market volatility. For investors looking for deliberate downside protection to allow them to remain invested in equity markets at all times, this strategy creates a new path and steady income. The ETF intends to make monthly distributions, if any, based on a targeted annualized monthly distribution of 4% of the net asset value per unit at the end of the prior year. The first distribution is expected in September and will include a pro rated amount in respect of the period from launch to the end of August.

Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF (TSX: GDPY, GDPY.B): This ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and to reduce portfolio volatility, by investing directly and indirectly primarily in global equity securities of high quality companies. The ETF is constructed to drive steady tax-efficient cash flow. It utilizes option strategies to create a steadier return experience through time, targeting a persistent and sustainable distribution of 6% annually, payable monthly. The ETF intends to make monthly distributions, if any, based on a targeted annualized monthly distribution of 6% of the net asset value per unit at the end of the prior year. The first distribution is expected in September and will include a pro rated amount in respect of the period from launch to the end of August.

Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF (TSX: GIQG, GIQG.B): This ETF seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity or equity-related securities of issuers with business operations located throughout the world. The ETF offers a global equity strategy focused on identifying sustainable earnings growth from high-quality companies and avoiding areas of weakness.

Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF (TSX: GIQU, GIQU.B): This ETF seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity or equity-related securities of issuers based in the U.S. with business operations potentially located throughout the world. The ETF offers a U.S. equity strategy focused on identifying sustainable earnings growth from high-quality companies and avoiding areas of weakness.

Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF (TSX: GIGR, GIGR.B): This ETF seeks to provide exposure to the global real estate market by investing in a diversified portfolio of publicly traded real estate investment trusts and common stock of real estate operating corporations, offering lower correlation to traditional markets and sustainable dividend yields.

The Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF, Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF and Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF currently intend on paying quarterly distributions commencing in September, 2020. These ETFs do not have fixed distribution amounts; the amount of ordinary cash distributions, if any, will be based on the Manager’s assessment of the prevailing market conditions.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and each of the Guardian ETFs. Additionally, Guardian Capital manages portfolios for defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and third-party mutual funds. Guardian Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited. For further information on Guardian Capital, please visit www.guardiancapitallp.com .

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. As of March 31, 2020, Guardian had C$27.5 billion of assets under management and $18 billion of assets under administration. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio, which had a fair market value of $524 million at March 31, 2020. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange; in 2019, Guardian celebrated 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com .

For further information, please contact:

Angela Shim

(416) 947-8009

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the ETFs is contained in their prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.