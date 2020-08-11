LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the launch of MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

MiningNewsWire is a specialized communications platform laser-focused on developments and opportunities in the global resources sector. MNW publishes news, content, and information on mining stocks and natural resource companies operating around the globe.

In addition to syndicating original content that highlights emerging market opportunities in the discovery and extraction of resources, MiningNewsWire delivers important, time-sensitive updates through market-focused text message alerts and social media notifications.

“Mining stocks are unique in that they move independently based on situational demand. As a result, mining stocks can produce strong returns during any market cycle. This is particularly apparent today. As the 2020 pandemic continues to foment economic uncertainty, demand for precious metals is on the rise. Gold prices are already at all-time highs,” said Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for InvestorBrandNetwork. “By adding MiningNewsWire to our 50+ brands, we’re providing a powerful new platform for movers in this space to communicate directly with the investment community. We already cover some of the industry’s biggest names, such as Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) , Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) , Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) , Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) and Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE: RIO) . Our intent is to help identify the next sector heavyweight.”

The launch of MiningNewsWire reinforces InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the continued expansion of its robust network of brands, client-partners, followers and products. For more than 14 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate communications solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

