IBN Named Official Media Partner of Octane’s Aesthetics Tech Forum 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce that it will serve as an official media partner for Octane’s Aesthetics Tech Forum 2026 , taking place on January 08–09, 2026, at Pendry Newport Beach, 690 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

Octane, a leading accelerator dedicated to fueling technology and medical innovation in Southern California, has built one of the nation’s most influential networks of physicians, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals. Its Aesthetics Tech Forum is a premier event designed to showcase breakthrough technologies, foster strategic partnerships, unlock capital, and accelerate the development of new solutions in medical aesthetics.

The 2026 forum will feature keynote speaker Michael Brousset, founder and CEO, Waldencast. With more than 25 years of experience in FMCG operations, he has built billion-dollar brands across many geographies, first at Procter & Gamble and then at L’Oréal, where he was CEO of L’Oréal UK. Later, he served as president of the Consumer Product Division for North America. At Waldencast, he is building a global best-in-class beauty and wellness multi-brand platform by creating, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling the next generation of high-growth, purpose-driven brands.

As a media sponsor, IBN will leverage its amplified article syndication, press release distribution, and multi-brand social media outreach to expand visibility of the Aesthetics Tech Forum across global markets. IBN’s coverage extends to a growing network of 5,000+ strategic syndication partners and 60+ IBN brands, collectively reaching an audience of more than 2 million social media followers. Through these channels, IBN will highlight event sponsors, presenting companies, and key discussions shaping the future of innovation in the medical aesthetics space.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, stated: “We are excited to partner with Octane for the Aesthetics Tech Forum 2026. Octane is the global leader in advancing innovation in aesthetics, and this event provides an essential platform for connecting investors, physicians, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals who are transforming this exciting space. IBN looks forward to amplifying the reach of this forum and helping showcase the groundbreaking technologies being developed.”

To learn more about Octane’s Aesthetics Tech Forum 2026, please visit: https://www.octane-oc.org/event/atf2026/summary

To learn more about IBN’s event coverage, please visit: https://ibn.fm

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

