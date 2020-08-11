Healdsburg, California, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned family-owned Sonoma County winery Rodney Strong Wine Estates announced two internal promotions within its National Sales Team on Tuesday. Anthony Capobianco has been promoted to Vice President, National Sales, and Jenny Sage has been promoted to Vice President, National Accounts.

Anthony Capobianco is a leader within the adult beverage industry with broad national accounts and wholesaler management experience across the United States. Most recently Anthony was the Vice President of Sales, Off Premise Strategic Accounts at Rodney Strong Wine Estates. Prior experience includes chain and wholesaler leadership roles at MillerCoors, Treasury Wine Estates and Crossmark. In his new role as Vice President of National Sales, Anthony will be responsible for building and leading Rodney Strong Wine Estates national sales strategy. Anthony will report directly to Carmen Castaldi, President.

Jenny Sage is promoted to Vice President National Accounts Retail, as she takes on the role vacated by Capobianco to run the National Account Retail Team. Jenny began her career with Rodney Strong Wine Estates eleven years ago as the District Manager of North and South Carolina, and rose within the company to Director of Retail Accounts, specifically managing the national Kroger business. Prior to Rodney Strong, Jenny worked for Sebastiani & Sons and the National Basketball Association. She will report to Anthony Capobianco, VP National Sales.

“Anthony has had great success leading our National Account Team over the last five years. His leadership in pioneering this very important area of business for our company has been tremendous,” states Rodney Strong President Carmen Castaldi, “and, Jenny Sage has been with us for over a decade, exceeding expectations at every level. I couldn’t be more excited about both Anthony and Jenny in their new roles, as we push forward with re-tooling our core Rodney Strong brand and launch new brands, including Knotty Vines.”

About Rodney Strong Wine Estates Rodney Strong Wine Estates is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, Knotty Vines, UPSHOT Wines, and Rowen Wine Company. Rodney Strong sustainably farms 14 estate vineyards and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations – Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley, Chalk Hill, Dry Creek Valley, Knights Valley, Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County wine pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. The company aspires to protect and preserve the environment in all its operations through sustainable practices, solar power, and fish-friendly farming. The Klein family, a fourth generation California farming family, entered the wine business with the purchase of Rodney Strong Vineyards in 1989.

