TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 11, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:
|Nominee
|Vote For
|Votes Withheld
|John Barnett
|12,263,860
|1,507
|Michael Bregman
|12,263,860
|1,507
|Joseph E. Fluet
|12,263,860
|1,507
|Joseph J. Heffernan
|12,260,860
|4,507
|G. John Krediet
|12,007,754
|257,613
|B. Jeffrey Parr
|12,014,784
|250,583
|Kenneth B. Rotman
|12,014,784
|250,583
|Lionel H. Schipper
|12,256,160
|9,207
|Isadore Sharp
|12,007,084
|258,283
|Michael Wagman
|12,014,784
|250,583
|Rick Watkin
|12,263,860
|1,507
About Clairvest
Clairvest Group Inc. is a private equity management firm that invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. In addition to providing financing, Clairvest contributes strategic expertise and execution ability to support the growth and development of its investee partners. Clairvest realizes value through investment returns and the eventual disposition of its investments.
Contact Information
Maria Shkolnik
Director, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
marias@clairvest.com
Clairvest Group Inc.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
