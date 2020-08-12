PRESS RELEASE

12 August 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced a conference call and webcast presentation regarding its recent directed share issue generating gross proceeds of USD 65 million (approximately SEK 567 million).

The event will take place on Friday August 14th at 2 p.m. CET and will feature a presentation by Saniona's management team to discuss the strategy and rationale for the financing, as well as an update on Saniona’s advancement of its late-stage clinical trials with Tesomet in two rare eating disorders, hypothalamic obesity (HO) and Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS), as well as progress building its U.S.-based organization in support of these programs.

VIDEO DETAILS

https://abgsc.webex.com/abgsc/onstage/g.php?MTID=e7fd1a20a6a1661b83500532c896d7dd0

Event number: 137 140 9570

Please add your questions in the Q&A field during the presentation.

If you prefer not to download the Webex app, please use the link temporary application to join the event.

AUDIO DETAILS

US: +1 408 758 98 56 Global call-in numbers

Event number: 137 140 9570

For those who are unable to listen at this time, a replay of the call will be available after the event through the investor section of Saniona’s web site at https://saniona.com/investors/company-presentations/ .

For more information, please contact

Rami Levin, President & CEO, Saniona

Mobile: +1 (781) 987 3144

E-mail: rami.levin@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on August 12, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

Attachment