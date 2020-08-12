TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (ATI, TSX VENTURE; US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (the “Company”) announces that the venue for the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to occur on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:30 am Toronto time (the “Meeting”) will be changed from Toronto-Parkway Place, 251 Consumers Road, Suite 1200, Toronto, Ontario to the North York Room, Pan Pacific Toronto, 900 York Mills Road, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3B 3H2. The Company will not prepare, file, or mail amended materials relating to the Meeting.



In light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the Company wishes to emphasize its priority to decrease the health risks associated with the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to the instructions of Canadian public health officials re the pandemic. The Company requests shareholders to consider voting their shares by proxy and not attend the Meeting in person in the best interest of health and safety for all concerned. The details of the Meeting are set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular both dated July 24, 2020 which were sent to shareholders and filed at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ALTAI

Altai Resources Inc. is a resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta and exploration gold and gas properties in Quebec.

