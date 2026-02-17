Altai Announces Resumption of Trading

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATI) (“Altai” or the “Company”) announced today that the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) on or about February 20, 2026, following a trading halt of the Common Shares on October 10, 2025 initiated by the TSXV, pending clarification of the Company’s affairs regarding the Company's disposition of the Malartic Exploration Gold Property and the Cessford Oil Wells Property, as announced in the news releases dated August 27, 2025 and September 29, 2025, respectively

The TSXV has concluded that the Company, as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer, does not meet the Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements for Assets and Operations, and for Activity, pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.5. Accordingly, the Company will be placed on a 90-day Notice to Transfer to the NEX board of the TSXV, to rectify those deficiencies. In conjunction with the resumption trading, the Company is actively pursuing strategic alternatives, including seeking new mining exploration properties to acquire.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based junior resource company with an investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President

T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.