IRVING, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Ron Cogburn, and Chief Financial Officer, Shrikant Sortur, will host a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 3rd Annual FinTech Conference.



Exela’s fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. eastern time and will be available on a live webcast. An archive of the fireside chat will be available for a limited time on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.exela.com).

About Exela

Exela Technologies, Inc. is a business process automation leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 21,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

