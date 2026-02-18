Everest Group Report Highlights the Growing Role of Intelligent Document Processing in Modernizing Public Sector Service Delivery

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, a global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, presents a new report from Everest Group, supported by XBP Global. Public sector organizations worldwide are accelerating the adoption of Intelligent Document Processing (“IDP”) to improve service delivery, strengthen compliance, and respond to increasing citizen expectations, according to a new report by Everest Group.

The report examines how government agencies are moving away from heavily document-driven, manual processes such as forms processing, licensing, correspondence management, and compliance reporting towards AI-enabled, scalable, and transparent digital workflows. As public institutions face mounting pressure to do more with fewer resources, IDP has emerged as a critical enabler of operational resilience and citizen-centric transformation.

Everest Group’s analysis highlights that public sector agencies continue to manage large volumes of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured documents, including paper forms, scanned images, emails, and handwritten submissions.

The report decodes how Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platforms powered by AI, machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing are transforming these environments, connecting physical document ecosystems to intelligent, digital workflows.

By bridging the gap between paper-based realities and AI-driven automation, IDP enables agencies to improve decision accuracy, accelerate processing, strengthen auditability, and reduce operational backlogs, while freeing employees to focus on higher-value, citizen-facing services.

Beyond efficiency, Everest Group notes that IDP is becoming a strategic lever for measurable, outcome-driven public sector transformation.

The report includes public sector use cases across the value chain, a government-tailored ROI framework, an illustrative impact model, a pilot-to-scale roadmap, and key technology trends shaping next-generation intelligent automation.

As public sector leaders including CIOs, CFOs, and transformation heads, navigate cross-technology and cross-agency complexities, the Everest Group report emphasizes the importance of a clear, outcome-led approach to IDP adoption. Establishing a strong business case, aligned to accountability, compliance, and service equity, is critical to unlocking long-term value.

The report serves as a practical guide for government organizations seeking to modernize large, physical unstructured data sets while maintaining transparency, compliance, and trust.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as projected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain non-recurring items, while Net Debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. The Company cannot reconcile these measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics — net income and total debt — without unreasonable effort, due to challenges in forecasting future interest, taxes, depreciation, and non-recurring items. These measures are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the transaction; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to meet Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in XBP Europe’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025, filed on March 19, 2025, and the proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

