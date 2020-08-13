ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces permit approval for its Jacksonville location. This news comes on the heels of the Company’s recent announcement of strong revenue and gross profits during the second quarter ending June 30, 2020 .

The Jacksonville City Council voted on ordinance 2020-0348 with no opposition, granting approval for the Company’s largest state-of-the-art recycling facility. This facility is prime due to its strategic location, which is roughly 2 miles from CSX Corporation, one of the nation’s leading transportation suppliers ( learn more ). This nearness to CSX will enable the Company to easily and conveniently utilize CSX’s rail service to distribute packaged mulch throughout the country.

The Company’s state-of-the-art Jacksonville facility consists of a 100,000-square-foot structure on 28 acres of concrete formerly owned and operated by FedEx. The site will allow the Company to expand debris collection and grapple hauling service through its growing fleet .

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “Another major achievement for our team and shareholders. Not only does this approval allow us to expand our services, it allows us to open a retail mulch supply location for retail customers; the infrastructure is already in place. I look forward to sharing more about our new approved site as well as many other updates as they progress.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

For additional information regarding SGTM’s operations, expansion plans and production facilities, view the Company’s presentation . For more information about the Company’s Mulch Manufacturing subsidiary, visit https://mulchmfg.com/ .

Company Contact:

Anthony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office