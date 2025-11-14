Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) Files 20 U.S. Provisional Patent Applications, Unveiling the SGTM 20-Patent Fortress™

Orlando, FL, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM), a leader in regenerative waste management and sustainable technologies, today announced the filing of 20 U.S. provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This portfolio, designated the SGTM 20-Patent Fortress™, establishes the world’s first fully integrated, oracle-verified ecosystem that has the potential to address the 2 billion tons of annual global waste (a figure projected to grow), converting it into clean energy, self-healing soil, and tokenized value.

“We are delivering the operating system for planetary restoration,” said Tony Raynor, Founder and CEO of SGTM. “Our team has engineered a complete, unbreakable technology stack that tracks, verifies, converts, and rewards every gram of waste in real time. The SGTM 20-Patent Fortress™ is the foundation for a new global economy where waste becomes wealth and the Earth heals itself.”

The SGTM Ecosystem has the potential to transform six $3.5 trillion markets through a single, closed-loop platform: waste management, agriculture, carbon credits, blockchain, disaster recovery, and renewable energy.

Core Components of the SGTM 20-Patent Fortress™

#1 SGTM Live Proof Oracle™ (US 63/914,297)

Decentralized, phone-based verification achieving 99.9% accuracy in under three seconds.

#2 SGTM Gasifier Forge™ (US 63/914,303)

Mobile pyrolysis converting 1 ton of waste per hour into 500 kWh of syngas-based power and 400 kg of biochar.

#4 SGTM Soil Matrix Core™ (US 63/914,318)

Regenerative soil matrix increasing carbon content by 0.5% annually, validated through oracle scans.

#5 SGTM Restore™ (US 63/914,321)

Impact token with 1 token = 1 kg verified CO₂e reduction; 10% automatically allocated to restoration initiatives.

#13 SGTM Eco Mint™ (US 63/916,286)

Continuous token minting based on verified physical outputs.

#15 SGTM Mobile Mining Farm™ (US 63/916,334)

Carbon-negative mining network leveraging mobile devices and ASIC infrastructure.





The complete portfolio has the potential to address six $3.5 trillion markets: waste management, agriculture, carbon credits, blockchain, disaster recovery, and renewable energy.

Click here for PDF

SGTM RESTORE™ App – Early Access

Be the first to earn crypto while helping the planet.

Watch the SGTM RESTORE™ vision in action

Investor Briefing

SGTM will host a virtual investor briefing on December 18, 2025.

Sign up online: sgtmtech.com

About The Sustainable Green Team

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) converts waste into wealth through patent-pending regenerative technology. We transform organic waste into high-yield, water-saving soil and mulch using carbon capture and AI-verified biomass processing. Our closed-loop system powers AI/crypto mining with waste-derived energy, mints impact-backed tokens, and restores soil at scale. Led by a dream team of experts in sustainability, engineering, and blockchain, SGTM delivers eco-innovative solutions nationwide via retail, wholesale, and industrial channels.

Phone: 407-886-8733

Email: traynor@sgtmltd.com

Website: sgtmtech.com

X: @TheSGTM

Facebook: TheSustainableGreenTeam

YouTube: SGTM Tech

SAFE HARBOR ACT: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including those regarding our future financial position, operational results, cash flows, financing strategies, business plans, product offerings, competitive standing, growth potential, and management objectives, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," and "will" indicate forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to update or alter these statements based on new information or future events.

Company Contact:

Tony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office

traynor@sgtmltd.com

www.sgtmtech.com

Attachment