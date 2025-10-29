SGTM’s Water Less Garden™ Soil Launches on Amazon – A New Era of Sustainable Gardening Begins

Less Water. More Life. Zero Waste.

Orlando, FL., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leader in eco-innovative soil and waste-to-wealth technologies, today announced the first nationwide shipment of its flagship Water Less Garden™ soil to Amazon, making this breakthrough, microbe-rich product available for immediate purchase online.

The U.S. soil market is massive—300 million bags are sold annually to support 42 million gardening households, more than one in three American homes. With over 50 million acres of turf grass demanding smarter, sustainable care, the timing for Water Less Garden™ has never been better. This 100% organic, chemical-free, fertilizer-free soil amendment is packed with living humus—nature’s water sponge, holding up to 90% of its weight in moisture—delivering healthier plants with dramatically reduced watering needs while being crafted from upcycled organic waste using proprietary carbon capture technology.

Featured on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and in recent interviews at the New York Stock Exchange, Water Less Garden™ is more than a product—it’s a movement.

“We’re not just selling soil. We’re restoring the planet, one garden at a time,” said Tony Raynor, CEO & Founder of Sustainable Green Team. “With Amazon’s reach, millions of homeowners, landscapers, and farmers can now access a truly sustainable alternative. And this is just the beginning. In Q4, we launch our blockchain tracking and reward platform, and soon Living Mulch, Deer Soil, and the Soil Concentrate™ Kit will hit Amazon shelves.”

A Legacy of Transformation

From its roots as a mulch and soil wholesaler, The Sustainable Green Team has evolved into a technology-driven force for environmental restoration. Recent milestones include:

Launch of the Regional Licensing Partner Program (October 8, 2025)

(October 8, 2025) Waste-to-energy initiatives powering AI and crypto data centers

Strategic financial restructuring targeting over $25 million in debt reduction to strengthen the balance sheet and accelerate growth [Read Full Release]

With Water Less Garden™ now live on Amazon, SGTM is bringing sustainable soil solutions to households and landscapes nationwide.

About The Sustainable Green Team

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) is a science-driven sustainability company that transforms waste into wealth. Using advanced carbon capture and microbial technology, we produce Water Less Garden™, Living Mulch, and next-generation soil solutions that reduce water use, eliminate chemical fertilizers, and reverse soil degradation. Available on Amazon and through agricultural channels nationwide.

