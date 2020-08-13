ELSHAM, United Kingdom, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak® Corporation, Inc . (“Nelipak”), a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging, today announced that Jonathan Smith has joined its Elsham team as UK sales director of food packaging. In his new role, Jonathan will oversee the development and performance of sales activities within the region with the goal of maximizing profitability and establishing plans and strategies to expand the customer base and drive growth.



Nelipak has long been a leader in the medical device and pharmaceutical packaging market. With its acquisition of Bemis in Europe last year, it has acquired a leading flexible packaging business that provides solutions for a variety of food and consumer products out of its Elsham facility.

“We are thrilled to add Jonathan’s leadership to the Nelipak sales team to guide our growing food packaging offering,” said Roger Prevot, CEO, Nelipak. “We look forward to leveraging his deep packaging experience to expand our presence in the UK market.”

Jonathan has worked in the packaging industry for more than twenty years and has a proven track record for increasing brand and product awareness and devising marketing and sales strategies that grow revenue. He comes to Nelipak from CCL Label Ltd, where he served as UK sales director for two years. Prior to that, he was the sales manager for UK/Northern Europe with Bemis.

“I am excited to join the Nelipak team at a pivotal point for the company’s food packaging business,” said Mr. Smith. “As sales director, I am eager to foster meaningful and mutually-beneficial relationships with new and existing customers in the territory.”

About Nelipak®

With 10 facilities in the Americas and Europe, Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging designs, develops and manufactures custom packaging products that provide superior protection for the food, medical devices and pharmaceuticals markets. Nelipak® Healthcare Packaging customers consist of some of the largest and most reputable companies in the world. With over 1,400 employees worldwide, Nelipak® is focused on delivering superior quality and customer experience through world class manufacturing at each of its locations.

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/nelipak-elsham-

Twitter: www.twitter.com/nelipak1953

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/nelipakhealthcare

Nelipak Marketing Contact: Seán Egan Director of Global Marketing Nelipak Healthcare Packaging +353-91-709-163 Press Contact: Jordan Bouclin SVM Public Relations 401-490-9700