ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2020

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2020. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited

31 May

2020 Audited

29 February

2020 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 68.0 70.1 Dividends paid to date* 68.25 68.25 NAV plus dividends paid to date 136.25 138.35

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 2 July 2020, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 29 February 2020 of 2.0p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 10 August 2020, the dividend will be paid on 28 August 2020 to Shareholders on the register at 7 August 2020.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2020

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 6,448 Mycs GmbH 5,809 Litchfield Media Limited 4,069 Thread, Inc. 3,775 Zoovu Limited (t/a Smart Assistant) 3,748 Access Systems, Inc. 3,500 Monica Vinader Limited 3,357 MPB Group Limited 3,103 ContactEngine Limited 2,976 Written Byte Limited (t/a DeepCrawl) 2,890 Other investments 29,005 68,680 Cash at bank 46,914 Other net current assets 369 Net Assets 115,963

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2020, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.





Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2020

Investment additions

£’000 Commonplace Digital Limited 1,500 Luxury Promise Limited 1,350 Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic) 772 Thread, Inc. 421 4,043

Investment disposals

















Cost Market

value at 1 March 2020



Disposal

proceeds Gain

against

cost Realised

loss

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 SPC International Ltd 58 546 544 486 (2) 58 546 544 486 (2)

Investment activity from 1 June 2020 to the date of this announcement





£’000 ContactEngine Limited 125 Social Value Portal Ltd 1,500 1,625

Investment disposals from 1 June 2020 to the date of this announcement























Cost Market

value at 1 June 2020



Disposal

proceeds Gain

against

cost Realised

gain

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 MEL Topco Limited (t/a Maplin)* - - 34 34 34 Chargemaster plc* - - 165 165 165 - - 199 199 199

* Disposal proceeds represent contingent proceeds.





Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 10p each As at 1 March 2020 150,278,338 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2020 (48,572) Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2020 20,351,020 As at 31 May 2020 170,580,786

In the period from 1 June 2020 to the date of this announcement, 630,346 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

Material events

In light of the evolving situation regarding COVID-19, the Board of ProVen VCT plc (the "Company") carried out a review of the portfolio and announced on 23 March 2020 that the unaudited net asset value of the Company was 65.1p per share. This was based on the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at 20 March 2020.

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2020 to 31 May 2020 or in the period from 1 June 2020 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End