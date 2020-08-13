GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced MAPS™ SIP Protocol Emulator version 20.6.10 to support Interactive Voice Response (IVR) testing that recognizes and responds to voice prompts using DTMF digits or voice, allowing automated IVR traversal and testing.
This newer version also includes enhancements for SIP signaling features, improvement in SIP load capability and a new feature to control the MSRP message generation rate over the SIP Calls.
“GL’s MAPS™ SIP with GL’s Speech Transcription Server provides automated IVR testing by using speech to text to navigate through an IVR tree. IVR prompts are recorded by MAPS™ SIP and transcribed by the Speech Transcription Server. Transcribed text is compared to an expected text at each IVR stage to confirm the prompt”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
He further added, “once the IVR prompt is confirmed, MAPS™ sends DTMF or voice-based responses to move to the next stage. The expected IVR prompts and responses are defined by the customer to ensure completely customizable tests that are suitable for all IVR systems”.
“MAPS™ provides the necessary base to emulate different IVR call flows with complete automation. IVR tests start automatically once the call is established”.
Other enhancements include:
About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
