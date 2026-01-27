GL Communications Ensures Network Visibility Across High-Speed Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and monitoring solutions, highlighted the growing operational challenge of real-time visibility across high-speed networks as traffic volumes and link speeds rapidly increase.

To support high-speed Ethernet and IP environments, GL’s PacketScan™ HD is positioned as a high-density packet capture and monitoring platform designed for live network traffic analysis. Its compact and portable form factor enables flexible deployment across laboratories, field sites, and live network environments without disrupting active services.

[Refer to high-speed-packet-capture-and-network-visibility-at-scale.jpg]

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, stated, “As network speeds and traffic densities continue to increase, network engineers need absolute confidence in the accuracy of their monitoring tools. PacketScan™ HD delivers lossless packet capture, precise timing, and deep protocol visibility—enabling engineering teams to monitor billions of packets and thousands of concurrent voice and video calls in real time, troubleshoot issues, validate performance, and maintain service quality in today’s high-speed networks.”

PacketScan™ HD is engineered for scenarios where traffic density, accuracy, and scalability are critical. By integrating high-performance capture hardware with the PacketScan™ software suite, the platform delivers a unified environment for packet capture, recording, and advanced analytics— even under sustained high-traffic conditions.

Key Benefits

High-density, multi-rate Ethernet capture supporting flexible deployment across modern high-speed networks

Lossless, real-time monitoring under heavy traffic loads

Deep packet inspection (L2–L7) with protocol-aware analysis

Nanosecond timestamping for latency, jitter, and delay measurements

Live monitoring and offline PCAP analysis from the same platform

Portable or rack-mount deployment for lab and production use

PacketScan™ HD supports real-world operational requirements across backbone, core, and data-center networks. It enables troubleshooting of packet loss, bandwidth degradation, and network anomalies, while also supporting Service Level Agreement validation, VoIP and 4G/5G signaling and media analysis, and forensic investigation using recorded packet data.

The solution is ideally suited for telecom and enterprise network operations centers, data center and cloud infrastructure environments, OEM validation, interoperability testing, and 5G core, transport and fronthaul analysis. Flexible deployment configurations ensure seamless use across lab, field, and live network scenarios.

By transforming raw packet data into actionable intelligence through real-time statistics, intelligent filtering, protocol-level decoding, and centralized reporting, PacketScan™ HD helps engineering teams accelerate root-cause analysis and reduce mean time to resolution.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM, and Analog networks.

