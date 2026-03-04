GL Communications Highlights vMobile™ for Ultra-Portable Voice and Data Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, highlighted the capabilities of its ultra-portable vMobile™, a handheld, ultra-portable solution for automated voice and data testing across mobile, radio and satellite networks. Compact, powerful and remotely managed, it transforms drive testing, walk testing and field validation in lab and live environments.

Compact, powerful, and remotely managed, vMobile™ enables operators, enterprises, public safety agencies, and defense organizations to perform reliable drive testing, walk testing, and field validation across lab and live network environments. Supporting any phone, any radio, and any network, vMobile™ transforms how teams validate network performance—anywhere in the world.

Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc., stated, “As networks evolve toward 5G, hybrid radio systems, and satellite-based communications, the complexity of field validation continues to increase. vMobile™ provides automated, repeatable voice and data testing with precise delay, MOS, and impairment measurements—empowering engineers to quickly identify performance gaps, improve coverage, and ensure consistent service quality across any environment.”

Mobility for Field and Lab Testing

vMobile™ supports drive testing with embedded GPS and location-based performance tagging. For indoor environments where GPS is unavailable, GL’s Indoor Tracking System (ITS) tracks movement and plots results directly on pre-configured indoor maps. The solution is equally suited for satellite and remote site testing, enabling validation from dense urban deployments to rural and mission-critical locations. Seamless integration with voice and data quality testing solutions ensures complete end-to-end validation.

Automated Voice Quality Testing with Advanced Metrics

The platform supports 5G, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, VoFemto, 3G, satellite networks, and any radio system for end-to-end testing. Industry-standard POLQA (P.863) and PESQ (P.862) algorithms are supported, along with narrowband, wideband, and super-wideband audio codecs.

Measurements include Mean Opinion Score (MOS), one-way and round-trip delay with sub-millisecond precision, dropout detection, noise analysis, power and frequency measurements, speech activity detection, and double-talk analysis.

Intelligent Call Control and Radio Validation

vMobile™ automates call setup and teardown, call failure and drop detection, call ID tracking, and Text-to-Speech assisted dialing. It supports dual-phone Bluetooth® testing and automated Push-to-Talk (PTT) operation for radio systems—ensuring consistent, operator-independent validation across mobile and mission-critical environments.

In Bluetooth® mode, the system works with virtually any phone and carrier while monitoring RSSI, battery status, and network conditions. Dual-phone capability enables comparative device and carrier testing.

In 4-Wire Analog mode, vMobile™ interfaces directly with radios or 4-Wire headsets, supporting automated Push-to-Talk operation. Designed for public safety and defense applications, users can easily switch between Bluetooth® and 4-Wire modes via the Console or Mobile App.

Automated and Centralized Reporting

Integrated GL NetTest enables TCP/UDP throughput testing, HTTP, FTP, DNS validation, VoIP and video simulation, and SMS and email testing across 5G, LTE, 3G, WiMAX, and wired networks.

For satellite phones and radios, vMobile™ validates Voice quality, delay, impairments, dropouts, and remote connectivity—making it ideal for government, defense, maritime, aviation, and remote operations.

Centralized management is supported through a Web Console and Mobile App for device monitoring, script creation, software upgrades, and error logging. Automation capabilities include Python scripting, APIs, conditional logic, and multi-device control for scalable deployments.

Test results are consolidated through GL WebViewer™, a secure Web-based dashboard offering map-based route visualization, coverage heatmaps, trend comparison across devices and regions, customizable performance reports, multi-user collaboration, and centralized database storage for long-term analytics. Advanced PCM analysis is supported through GL’s Voice Analysis Tool (VAT™), enabling detailed one-way and round-trip delay measurement, noise and dropout detection, waveform-level analysis, and support for both manual review and automated command-line workflows.

Integrated GL Test Ecosystem

vMobile™ seamlessly integrates with GL’s broader product portfolio delivering complete end-to-end testing, analysis, and centralized reporting across mobile, radio, wired and satellite networks.

Transforming Mobile and Radio Network Testing

With automated voice, data, and delay validation, centralized analytics, and advanced audio diagnostics, vMobile™ enables faster deployment, improved troubleshooting efficiency, and consistently higher service quality in both field and lab environments.

