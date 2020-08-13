TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary:

• Total GAAP revenue for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 39% year-over-year, to $17.0 million, compared to $27.8 million for the second quarter 2019, driven by the negative impact on our business as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. • Total GAAP revenue for the second quarter of 2020 includes $3.3 million of revenue from Venus Concept Inc. (formerly Restoration Robotics, Inc.) for the three months ended June 30, 2020. • GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 of $9.2 million, compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter 2019. • The Company realized more than $7.0 million, of the projected $20.0 million for full year 2020, in cost savings from the new restructuring program announced in response to the challenging business environment caused by COVID-19. • GAAP net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. for the second quarter of 2020 of $13.2 million, compared to $5.9 million for the second quarter 2019. • Net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. for the second quarter of 2020 included a deemed dividend beneficial conversion feature of $3.6 million (non-cash), related to the Series A Preferred Stock conversion which occurred on June 16, 2020. • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million in the second quarter 2019. • The Company had $14.0 million and $15.7 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and total debt obligations of approximately $73.3 million and $69.0 million as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

• On June 15, 2020, the Company announced that it received FDA 510(k) clearance to market and sell Venus Epileve, a device intended for treatment of hair removal, permanent hair reduction and pseudofolliculitis barbae. Venus Epileve represents a new product introduction to the U.S. aesthetics market that expands the Company’s diode laser hair removal offering beyond the Venus Velocity which was introduced to the medical aesthetics market in 2017. • On June 16, 2020, the Company announced that it entered into a common stock purchase agreement for the sale of up to $31.0 million of shares of common stock to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“Lincoln Park”), a Chicago-based institutional investor. Upon execution of the purchase agreement, Lincoln Park made an initial purchase of $1.0 million of common stock. • On June 26, 2020, the Company announced that it was added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes. • On July 1, 2020, the Company announced that it had received FDA 510(k) clearance to market and sell Venus Viva MD, a non-invasive device intended to be used by aesthetic-related physicians or dermatologists. Venus Viva MD expands the Company’s skin rejuvenation offerings beyond the Venus Viva™ and Venus Versa™, which were introduced to the medical aesthetics market in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Management Commentary:



“We delivered second quarter revenue results at the high-end of our preliminary revenue range announced on July 15th,” said Domenic Serafino, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “As expected, our second quarter revenue performance was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, but we were encouraged by the improving business trends in key markets beginning in May, which resulted in a significant improvement in sales trends in the month of June, particularly in the U.S. and EMEA. Our new commercial targeting strategy, enhanced messaging for key product lines, including our Venus Bliss, and leveraging our unique pricing and payment options via our subscription model are providing us with early evidence that our strategic focus-areas represent multiple drivers of improving sales performance in the future. The strong second quarter results for our ARTAS iX® and NeoGraft hair restoration systems, including strong adoption of our ARTAS iX® by new customers, and, improving year-over-year procedure growth from existing customers, give us confidence that the new commercial strategy in the hair restoration market is on track as well.”

Mr. Serafino continued: “While the near-term outlook has been challenged by this global pandemic, we continue to believe the long-term opportunity remains extremely compelling for us as a leading player in both the global minimally invasive/non-invasive medical aesthetics market and the minimally invasive surgical hair restoration market. Importantly, our efforts to reduce the operating expense profile of the combined company are progressing well. We continue to expect our restructuring program, combined with previously announced synergies and cost reductions, to result in cost savings of approximately $38 million in 2020 and continuing into 2021. Finally, the recently announced common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC for up to $31 million is available to continue to enhance our balance sheet and financial condition to support our future growth initiatives.”

Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2020 Revenue by Region and by Product Type:

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues by region: United States $ 8,915 $ 11,682 $ 14,555 $ 21,221 International 8,081 16,136 16,949 31,177 Total revenue $ 16,996 $ 27,818 $ 31,504 $ 52,398





Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues by product: Subscription—Systems $ 7,465 $ 16,643 $ 14,278 $ 32,385 Products—Systems 6,757 7,769 10,255 14,084 Products—Other1 1,787 1,622 4,504 2,950 Services2 987 1,784 2,467 2,979 Total revenue $ 16,996 $ 27,818 $ 31,504 $ 52,398





___________________________

1 Products other include ARTAS procedure kits, Venus Concept’s Venus Skin and hair products, and other consumables.

2 Services include VeroGrafters™ technician services, 2two5 ad agency services and extended warranty sales.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change (in thousands, except percentages) $ % of Total $ % of Total $ % Revenues: Subscription—Systems $ 7,465 43.9 $ 16,643 59.8 $ (9,178 ) (55.1 ) Products—Systems 6,757 39.8 7,769 27.9 (1,012 ) (13.0 ) Products—Other 1,787 10.5 1,622 5.9 165 10.2 Services 987 5.8 1,784 6.4 (797 ) (44.7 ) Total $ 16,996 100.0 $ 27,818 100.0 $ (10,822 ) (38.9 )

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $10.8 million, or 39%, to $17.0 million, compared to $27.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Total leases revenue decreased $9.2 million, or 55%, to $7.5 million, compared to $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Total products and services revenue for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $1.6 million, or 15%, to $9.5 million, compared to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.

The decrease in total revenue, by geography, for the second quarter of 2020 was driven by a decrease of $8.0 million, or 50%, in international revenue and a decrease of $2.8 million, or 24%, in the U.S. revenue, compared to the prior year period. The decrease in revenue in the United States and international markets was driven by COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions and shelter-in-place orders imposed by federal, state, and local governments in most countries and markets in which we operate. In both the United States and international markets, these business closures and the resultant uncertainty negatively impacted our ability to access and sell into our customary channels. Where accessibility was possible, selling efforts were hampered by target customer concerns over economic uncertainty.

The decrease in total revenue, by product category, for the second quarter of 2020 was driven by a decrease of $9.2 million, or 55%, in lease revenue, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 13%, in system revenue and a decrease of $0.8 million, or 45%, in service revenue, offset partially by an increase of $0.2 million, or 10%, in other products revenue, which includes ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® procedure kits, Venus Concept’s Venus Skin and hair products, and other consumables. The decrease in lease revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by COVID-19 related disruptions, lockdown restrictions and shelter-in-place orders imposed by federal and local governments. The percentage of systems revenue derived from our subscription model was approximately 52% in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 68% in the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in system revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was driven by a 40% decrease in revenue from Venus Concept systems, offset partially by the contribution of revenue from the sale of ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® systems which did not contribute to system revenue in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in service revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was driven by COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions and shelter-in-place orders imposed by federal, state, and local governments and a corresponding decline in VeroGrafters™ technician services, offset by the contribution of warranty revenue on ARTAS® systems which did not contribute to service revenue in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $8.2 million, or 41%, to $11.9 million, compared to $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit is primarily due to lower revenues caused by COVID-19 related disruptions, lockdown restrictions and shelter-in-place orders imposed by federal and local governments in countries and markets in which we operate. Gross margin was 70.0% of revenue for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 72.2% of revenue for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross margin is primarily due to sales of ARTAS® systems in 2020, which have lower margins than our other systems, and inventory fair value adjustments recognized on the business combination with Venus Concept Ltd. expensed through cost of goods sold during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $2.9 million, or 12%, to $21.1 million, compared to $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by a decrease of $5.7 million, or 56%, in sales and marketing expenses and a decrease of $0.4 million, or 18%, in R&D expenses, partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in general & administrative expenses or 26%. The year-over-year increase in general and administrative expenses was driven primarily by increased costs related to public company reporting obligations, a $3.0 million increase in COVID-related bad debt expense and additional amortization of intangible assets recognized on the business combination with Venus Concept Ltd. The Company realized more than $7.0 million, of the projected $20.0 million for full year 2020, in cost savings from the new restructuring program in response to the challenging business environment from COVID-19, which was previously announced.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $9.2 million, compared to operating loss of $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. stockholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $13.2 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. stockholders of $5.9 million, or $1.24 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. Weighted average shares used to compute net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. stockholders per share were 33.3 million and 4.8 million for the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.6 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.

First Six Months of 2020 Financial Results:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Change (in thousands, except percentages) $ % of Total $ % of Total $ % Revenues: Subscription—Systems $ 14,278 45.3 $ 32,385 61.8 $ (18,107 ) (55.9 ) Products—Systems 10,255 32.6 14,084 26.9 (3,829 ) (27.2 ) Products other 4,504 14.3 2,950 5.6 1,554 52.7 Services 2,467 7.8 2,979 5.7 (512 ) (17.2 ) Total $ 31,504 100.0 $ 52,398 100.0 $ (20,894 ) (39.9 )

Total revenue for the first six months of 2020 decreased $20.9 million, or 40%, to $31.5 million, compared to $52.4 million for the first six months of 2019. Total leases revenue decreased $18.1 million, or 56%, to $14.3 million, compared to $32.4 million for the first six months of 2019. Total products and services revenue for the first six months of 2020 decreased $2.8 million, or 14%, to $17.2 million, compared to $20.0 million for the first six months of 2019. The decrease in total revenue, by geography, for the first six months of 2020 was driven by a decrease of $14.2 million, or 46%, in international revenue and a decrease of $6.7 million, or 31%, in the U.S. revenue, compared to the prior year period. The decrease in revenue in the United States was driven by COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions and shelter-in-place orders imposed by federal, state and local governments. The decrease in revenue in international markets is largely due to disruptions in supply chain caused by restrictions imposed by the Chinese government due to the COVID-19 pandemic in January and February of 2020 followed by lockdown restrictions and shelter-in-place orders imposed subsequently by federal, state and local governments in other countries and markets in which we operate.

Net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. stockholders for the first six months of 2020 was $63.3 million, or $2.01 per share, compared to net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. stockholders of $11.2 million, or $2.34 per share, for the first six months of 2019. Weighted average shares used to compute net loss attributable to Venus Concept Inc. stockholders per share were 31.6 million and 4.8 million for the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first six months of 2020 was $16.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million for the first six months of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue Guidance:

On March 30, 2020, due to the rapidly evolving market conditions and continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19, the Company withdrew its previously announced fiscal year 2020 revenue guidance which was issued on January 13, 2020. At this date the Company cannot predict the specific extent or duration of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on its financial and operating results for the fiscal year 2020. The Company plans to provide additional information, to the extent practicable, during its third quarter of 2020 earnings call in November.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “1934 Act”). Any statements contained herein that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected synergies and cost savings from our merger with Venus Concept Ltd.; our financial performance; the growth in demand for our systems and other products; and general economic conditions, including the global economic impact of COVID-19, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or developments and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements in this communication may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that could materially affect our business operations and financial performance and condition include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described under Part I Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part II Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30,, 2020, and in other documents we may file with the SEC. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this communication. Unless required by law, we do not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise.

Venus Concept Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,033 $ 15,666 Restricted cash 83 83 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,277 and $10,494 as of June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 57,539 58,977 Inventories 19,030 18,844 Deferred expenses 10 59 Prepaid expenses 2,422 2,523 Advances to suppliers 2,769 450 Other current assets 4,217 3,101 Total current assets 100,103 99,703 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables 24,343 35,656 Deferred tax assets 1,265 622 Severance pay funds 638 710 Property and equipment, net 3,971 4,648 Intangible assets 20,602 22,338 Goodwill — 27,450 Total long-term assets 50,819 91,424 TOTAL ASSETS $ 150,922 $ 191,127 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit $ 3,861 $ 7,789 Trade payables 9,139 9,401 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,967 21,120 Taxes payable 2,579 2,172 Unearned interest income 2,937 3,942 Warranty accrual 1,160 1,254 Deferred revenues 1,915 2,495 Total current liabilities 37,558 48,173 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 65,364 61,229 Government assistance loans 4,110 — Accrued severance pay 858 827 Deferred tax liabilities 423 1,017 Unearned interest income 1,246 1,681 Warranty accrual 499 723 Other long-term liabilities 530 799 Total long-term liabilities 73,030 66,276 TOTAL LIABILITIES 110,588 114,449 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (Note 1): Common Stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 39,830,122 and 28,686,116 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 25 24 Additional paid-in capital (Note 2) 174,622 149,840 Accumulated deficit (135,464 ) (75,686 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 39,183 74,178 Non-controlling interests 1,151 2,500 40,334 76,678 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 150,922 $ 191,127

Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Leases $ 7,465 $ 16,643 $ 14,278 $ 32,385 Products and services 9,531 11,175 17,226 20,013 16,996 27,818 31,504 52,398 Cost of goods sold Leases 1,541 3,283 2,993 6,762 Products and services 3,558 4,461 7,334 7,497 5,099 7,744 10,327 14,259 Gross profit 11,897 20,074 21,177 38,139 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 4,545 10,250 13,156 19,782 General and administrative 14,975 11,853 29,151 20,192 Research and development 1,570 1,920 4,194 3,981 Goodwill impairment — — 27,450 — Total operating expenses 21,090 24,023 73,951 43,955 Loss from operations (9,193 ) (3,949 ) (52,774 ) (5,816 ) Other expenses: Foreign exchange loss (income) (1,166 ) (684 ) 3,113 13 Finance expenses 2,371 2,152 4,625 3,807 Loss before income taxes (10,398 ) (5,417 ) (60,512 ) (9,636 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (633 ) 61 (44 ) 947 Net loss (9,765 ) (5,478 ) (60,468 ) (10,583 ) Deemed dividend (Note 13) (3,564 ) - (3,564 ) - Loss attributable to stockholders of the Company (13,152 ) (5,910 ) (63,342 ) (11,183 ) (Loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (177 ) 432 (690 ) 600 Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.39 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (2.01 ) $ (2.34 ) Diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (2.01 ) $ (2.34 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation: Basic 33,315 4,776 31,564 4,776 Diluted 33,315 4,776 31,564 4,776

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net loss income before foreign exchange loss, financial expenses, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and non-recurring items for a given period. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including net income, and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and although depreciation and amortization are a non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analyzing the performance of our core business because it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (because it is a non-cash expense) and non-recurring items as explained below.

The following reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (9,765 ) $ (5,478 ) $ (60,468 ) $ (10,583 ) Foreign exchange loss (1,166 ) (684 ) 3,113 13 Finance expenses 2,371 2,152 4,625 3,807 Income tax expense (benefit) (633 ) 61 (44 ) 947 Depreciation and amortization 1,269 410 2,514 735 Stock-based compensation expense 539 1,044 1,056 1,419 Goodwill impairment charge — — 27,450 — Other adjustments (1) 4,756 2,650 5,394 2,650 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,629 ) $ 155 $ (16,360 ) $ (1,012 )

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the other adjustments are mainly represented by severance and retention payments ($0.8 million and $1.5 million, respectively), additional bad debt provision due to COVID-19 ($3.0 million and $3.5 million, respectively) as well as a loss on sale of subsidiary in Bulgaria ($0.4 million and $0.4 million, respectively). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the other adjustments are mainly represented by professional fees related to the Merger.