Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2020 compared to 6 months of 2019 and 30.06.2020 compared to 31.12.2019 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 06m 2020 06m 2019 Change Revenue 17 731 30 264 -41.4% Gross Profit 10 575 15 493 -31.7% Operating profit 3 983 7 061 -43.6% EBITDA 5 931 8 789 -32.5% Net profit for the period 870 7 203 -87.9% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 745 6 922 -89.2% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,02 0,19 -89.5% Operating cash flow for the period 2 742 8 331 -67.1% in thousands of EUR 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Change Total assets 42 916 46 309 -7.3% Total current assets 26 877 27 123 -0.9% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 24 672 26 324 -6.3% Cash and cash equivalents 6 352 5 152 23.3% Margin analysis, % 06m 2020 06m 2019 Change Gross profit 59.6 51.2 16.4% Operating profit 22.5 23.3 -3.4% EBITDA 33.4 29.0 15.2% Net profit 4.9 23.8 -79.4% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 4.2 22.9 -81.6% Financial ratios, % 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Change ROA 10.2 22.2 -54.1% ROE 18.1 38.9 -53.5% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 13.3 7.3 82.2% Current ratio 3.3 2.7 22.2% Quick ratio 1.1 0.8 37.5%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 17 731 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2020, representing a 41.4% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesales decreased by 44.8%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 6 months of 2020 amounted to 10 575 thousand EUR and decrease by 31.7% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2020 increased to 59.6%, from 51.2% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods decreased by 51.6%.

Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2020 amounted to 3 983 thousand EUR, compared to 7 061 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2019, decrease by 43.6%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 22.5% for 6 months of 2020 (23.3% in 6 months of 2019). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2020 decreased by 32.5% and amounted to 5 931 thousand EUR, which is 33.4% in margin terms (8 789 thousand EUR and 29.0% for 6 months of 2019).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2020 amounted to 745 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 6 922 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2019, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2020 was 4.2% against 22.9% in 6 months of 2019.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2020 consolidated assets amounted to 42 916 thousand EUR representing decrease by 7.3% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2019.

Trade and other receivables decreased by 332 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2019 and amounted to 2 278 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2020. Inventory balance decreased by 1 114 thousand EUR and amounted to 18 245 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2020.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company decreased by 1 652 thousand EUR and amounted to 24 672 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2020. Current liabilities decreased by 2 093 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2020.

Investments

During 6 months of 2020 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 133 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 1 096 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2020, the Group employed 1 784 employees, including 491 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2019 there were 1 888 employees, including 503 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2020 amounted to 5 008 thousand EUR (6 702 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2019). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 389 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6 352 5 152 Current loans granted 2 2 Trade and other receivables 2 2 278 2 610 Inventories 3 18 245 19 359 Total current assets 26 877 27 123 Non-current assets Long-term receivables 281 334 Investments in associates 71 82 Available-for-sale investments 279 321 Deferred tax asset 1 405 905 Intangible assets 402 423 Investment property 746 869 Property, plant and equipment 4 12 855 16 252 Total non-current assets 16 039 19 186 TOTAL ASSETS 42 916 46 309 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term finance lease obligations 1 287 2 362 Trade and other payables 5 5 951 6 899 Tax liabilities 819 889 Total current liabilities 8 057 10 150 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 0 14 Long-term loans 200 0 Long-term finance lease obligations 6 518 6 333 Long-term provisions 53 61 Total non-current liabilities 6 771 6 408 Total liabilities 14 828 16 558 Equity Share capital 6 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Revaluation reserve 355 355 Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 094 -15 697 Retained earnings 32 538 31 793 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 24 672 26 324 Non-controlling interest 3 416 3 427 Total equity 28 088 29 751 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 42 916 46 309

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 06m 2020 06m 2019 Revenue 8 6 185 16 444 17 731 30 264 Cost of goods sold -2 756 -7 406 -7 156 -14 771 Gross Profit 3 429 9 038 10 575 15 493 Distribution expenses -1 713 -2 949 -4 447 -5 854 Administrative expenses -811 -1 195 -1 933 -2 287 Other operating income 70 81 129 147 Other operating expenses -144 -236 -341 -438 Operating profit 831 4 739 3 983 7 061 Currency exchange income/(expense) 2 174 439 -2 556 2 470 Other finance income/(expenses) -109 -110 -234 -220 Net financial income 2 065 329 -2 790 2 250 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 0 -1 0 0 Profit before tax 2 896 5 067 1 193 9 311 Income tax expense -586 -944 -323 -2 108 Profit for the period 2 310 4 123 870 7 203 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 2 151 3 824 745 6 922 Non-controlling interest 159 299 125 281 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 7 0,06 0,11 0,02 0,19

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2020 2Q 2019 06m 2020 06m 2019 Profit for the period 2 310 4 123 870 7 203 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 166 182 -2 059 11 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 180 90 -2 397 -193 Non-controlling interest -14 92 338 204 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 476 4 305 -1 189 7 214 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 2 331 3 914 -1 652 6 729 Non-controlling interest 145 391 463 485

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR 06m 2020 06m 2019 Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 870 7 203 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 948 1 728 (Gains)/ losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 3 23 Net finance income / costs 212 -2 250 Provision for inventories 1 0 Provision for long-term benefits 0 3 Income tax expense 323 2 108 Change in inventories 1 114 -914 Change in trade and other receivables 219 -332 Change in trade and other payables -1 210 1 105 Change in finance lease obligations 0 997 Income tax paid -738 -1 340 Net cash from operating activities 2 742 8 331 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 7 4 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 28 59 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 0 6 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -133 -1 096 Acquisition of intangible assets -67 -118 Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired -26 0 Net cash used in/from investing activities -191 -1 145 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 200 0 Repayment of finance lease -1 006 -1 114 Interest paid on finance lease -255 0 Dividends paid -474 -3 919 Reduction of share capital 0 -7 200 Net cash used in/ from financing activities -1 535 -12 233 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1 016 -5 047 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 5 152 13 603 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 184 -68 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 6 352 8 488

